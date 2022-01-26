Home / India News / Breaking news: Dozens missing after boat capsizes off coast of Florida
Breaking news: Dozens missing after boat capsizes off coast of Florida

Breaking news updates January 26, 2021
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 26, 2022 07:21 AM IST

    Dozens missing after boat capsizes off coast of Florida

    The US Coast Guard has launched a search for 39 people reported missing when their boat capsized off the coast of Florida in a "suspected human smuggling venture".

Topics
breaking news
india news

Republic Day 2022 LIVE: Stage set in Delhi, parade to begin at 10:30am today

  • 73rd Republic Day Live Updates: On the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind approved conferment of 128 Padma awards, along with 384 gallantry and other defence decorations to armed forces personnel and others.
Army columns on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi.(PTI)
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 07:05 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

US-India ties to be stronger, closer, tighter: White House on 73rd R-Day

As India celebrates the 73rd Republic Day, the White House issued a message committing to stronger US-India ties that can benefit the world. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden in the White House in September 2021.&nbsp;
Published on Jan 26, 2022 06:18 AM IST
PTI |
india news

Republic Day 2022: Google Doodle depicts elements of parade

  • Republic Day 2022 parade will be broadcast live to millions across India.
Google Doodle depicting elements of Republic Day parade.
Published on Jan 26, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

'Mischievous': Ghulam Nabi Azad on 'fake news' that he removed Cong from Twitter

After Jairam Ramesh's sharp ‘Azad’, ‘Ghulam’ jibe targeting Ghulam Nabi Azad, it was reported that Ghulam Nabi Azad removed Congress from his Twitter bio, which Ghulam Nabi Azad clarified confirming that his Twitter bio never had the mention of the Congress. 
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was conferred the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award on Tuesday.&nbsp;(PTI)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 05:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

R-day parade: A chronicle of India

The overall flavour of the parade has evolved significantly over time, but the pride it evokes has remained constant
The parade was held at Rajpath for the first time in 1955, with Pakistan’s Governor General Malik Ghulam Muhammad attending the event as chief guest.(Archive)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 04:19 AM IST
ByRahul Singh
india news

Key appointments in army soon: Officials

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, seen by many as the frontrunner for the CDS’s post, is due to retire on April 30.
Centre is yet to decide on the appointment the next chief of defence staff (CDS) following the passing of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash last December.(File Photo)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 04:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

18-year-old student’s body found in well in Prayagraj, rape suspected

According to Prayagraj police, the woman had been missing from her hostel for two days, after which her family lodged a complaint of abduction against a youth
18-year-old student’s body found in well in Prayagraj, rape suspected
Published on Jan 26, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

939 president police medals this Republic Day; J&K police bags most 

Officials from the Jammu & Kashmir Police bagged 115 of the 189 gallantry medals, followed by 30 to the Central Reserve Police Force and 10 to the Chhattisgarh Police
A contingent of Delhi Police marches past during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi on January 23. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 03:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Republic Day: President approves 384 gallantry awards, PVSM for Neeraj Chopra

The President will posthumously award Ashok Chakra to Assistant Sub Inspector Babu Ram of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday
Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Subedar Neeraj Chopra, first Indian to win a gold in a track & field event at the Olympics, of 4 Rajputana Rifles will be awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, a decoration usually given to three-star officers for distinguished service (Reuters)
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 03:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

17 states respond to proposed amendments to IAS cadre rules, 11 not in favour

The 11 states opposing the changes are Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar and Karnataka
The states backing the changes to IAS cadre rules are Manipur, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Tripura. (Representational image)
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Terrorists hurl grenade in Srinagar day ahead of Republic Day; four injured

The grenade was hurled towards the security forces vehicle. However, it missed the target and exploded on the road, leaving three civilians, including two women, and a security force personnel injured.
Security personnel cordon off the area after terrorists hurled grenade on the eve of Republic Day at Hari Singh High Street, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 03:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
india news

India showed unmatched resolve during Covid pandemic: President Ram Nath Kovind

Asking people to celebrate “Indian-ness” this Republic Day, the President said that “diversity and vibrancy” of our democracy is appreciated worldwide
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the Nation on the eve of Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 03:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Jamia’s first female vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar among Padma award winners

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar has been selected for Padma Shri award for her contribution in the field of literature and education.
Najma Akhtar was appointed as the first ever woman VC of Jamia in April 2019. (File Photo/Facebook)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

HT This Day: January 26, 2001

MELODY OUEEN Lata Mangeshkar, who had held audiences worldwide in a thrall for over five decades, and shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan are to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian honour
HT This Day: January 26, 2001
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByBySpecial Correspondent, New Delhi:
india news

Pratibha Ray, the prolific Odia woman writer, gets Padmabhushan

Pratibha Ray’s novels and short stories depict the tension of modern life, corruption and degeneration of values in every sphere while questioning the caste and religious discriminations.
Pratibha Ray is one of the most prolific women writers in India. (File Photo)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
