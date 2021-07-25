Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking news: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K

Breaking News Updates July 25, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 07:09 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.


Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.


Today's top news

> PM Modi to address 79th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11am

> Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

> US Deputy Secretary of State to visit China

> Raj Kundra might face charges of money laundering, foreign exchange violation

> Maharashtra floods: 112 killed; over 135,000 evacuated; 99 missing

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 25 Jul 2021 06:31 AM

    PM Modi to address 79th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday. He might speak on the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics. Read more

  • Sun, 25 Jul 2021 06:03 AM

    Six arrested during anti-lockdown protest in London

    The Metropolitan Police said on Saturday that six people have been arrested for during anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in Central London, adding four police officers were injured.


    "The mostly peaceful demonstrations in Central London have finished. My thanks to the crowds who engaged with us and my colleagues for their hard work. There were 6 arrests for a range of offences and unacceptably 4 officers injured. I wish them a speedy recovery," Commander Catherine Roper, the Metropolitan Police crime prevention, inclusion and engagement lead, told news agency ANI.

Topics
breaking news
