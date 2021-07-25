Home / India News / Breaking news: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking news: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K

Breaking News Updates July 25, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 07:09 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.


Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.


Today's top news

> PM Modi to address 79th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11am

> Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

> US Deputy Secretary of State to visit China

> Raj Kundra might face charges of money laundering, foreign exchange violation

> Maharashtra floods: 112 killed; over 135,000 evacuated; 99 missing

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 25, 2021 06:31 AM IST

    PM Modi to address 79th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday. He might speak on the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics. Read more

  • JUL 25, 2021 06:03 AM IST

    Six arrested during anti-lockdown protest in London

    The Metropolitan Police said on Saturday that six people have been arrested for during anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in Central London, adding four police officers were injured.


    "The mostly peaceful demonstrations in Central London have finished. My thanks to the crowds who engaged with us and my colleagues for their hard work. There were 6 arrests for a range of offences and unacceptably 4 officers injured. I wish them a speedy recovery," Commander Catherine Roper, the Metropolitan Police crime prevention, inclusion and engagement lead, told news agency ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Majority of these cases are those who have had Covid-19 infection in the past. (HT File Photo/Representative Image)
Majority of these cases are those who have had Covid-19 infection in the past. (HT File Photo/Representative Image)
india news

'Troubling rise' in neurological cases among post-Covid patients: Delhi hospital

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 06:57 AM IST
The most common neurological syndromes reported in those who recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were acute encephalopathy, coma and stroke.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file photo)
india news

PM Modi to address 79th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11am

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi might address the nation on the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
india news

Breaking news: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Breaking News Updates July 25, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE: Commuters travel amid heavy rainfall, in Bhopal on Friday. (ANI)
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE: Commuters travel amid heavy rainfall, in Bhopal on Friday. (ANI)
india news

After rain fury in Maharashtra, IMD says these states may now see downpour

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 05:51 AM IST
The IMD has predicted rainfall activity to increase from Sunday in several other states in the north Indian plains, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.