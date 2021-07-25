Breaking news: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K
Today's top news
> PM Modi to address 79th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11am
> Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
> US Deputy Secretary of State to visit China
> Raj Kundra might face charges of money laundering, foreign exchange violation
> Maharashtra floods: 112 killed; over 135,000 evacuated; 99 missing
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 25, 2021 06:31 AM IST
PM Modi to address 79th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday. He might speak on the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics. Read more
-
JUL 25, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Six arrested during anti-lockdown protest in London
The Metropolitan Police said on Saturday that six people have been arrested for during anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in Central London, adding four police officers were injured.
"The mostly peaceful demonstrations in Central London have finished. My thanks to the crowds who engaged with us and my colleagues for their hard work. There were 6 arrests for a range of offences and unacceptably 4 officers injured. I wish them a speedy recovery," Commander Catherine Roper, the Metropolitan Police crime prevention, inclusion and engagement lead, told news agency ANI.