News highlights: Kerala vaccinates nearly 500,000 beneficiaries in a single day
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:36 PM
PM Modi to address IPS probationers on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Indian Police Service (IPS) at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Saturday via video conferencing.
"At 11 AM tomorrow, 31st July, will interact with IPS probationers from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. These probationers will go on to hold important police responsibilities in the years to come," Modi tweeted.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:34 PM
Covid-19: Punjab reports 49 new cases, zero deaths, 55 recoveries
Punjab on Friday reported 49 new Covid cases, taking the total count to 5,99,053, officials said. No Covid-related death was reported on Friday, they said. Read more
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:16 PM
Kerala vaccinates nearly 500,000 beneficiaries in a single day
Kerala on Friday administered vaccine doses to record 496,619 eligible beneficiaries, state health minister Veena George said, adding such record vaccination is only possible if the state gets enough supply of vaccines.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:10 PM
Can’t afford to invite 3rd wave: VP Naidu urges people to follow Covid protocol
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday the temporary decline in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country should not make citizens complacent, adding the decline should be considered as a “breathing space” to get their act together in order to ensure that any subsequent health challenges can be faced with greater confidence and commitment. Read more
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:32 PM
Maharashtra records 6,600 new Covid cases, 231 more deaths
Maharashtra's caseload of the Covid-19 disease climbed to 6,296,756 on Friday after 6,600 new cases were logged in the last 24 hours. As many as 7,431 patients recovered while 231 succumbed to the viral disease, taking the the total recoveries and deaths to 6,083,319 and 132,566 respectively.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:38 PM
Trajectory of Covid cases seeing considerable decline after May: Govt
The Centre said on Friday that the trajectory of Covid-19 cases is now recording a sustained and considerable decline after the peak in May this year. However, the Centre pointed out that Maharashtra and Kerala were still recording a high number of cases and certain northeastern states were showing an upward Covid-19 trend.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:03 PM
ED issues fresh summons to ex-Maharashtra home minister, his son
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued fresh summons to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and his son Hrishikesh, for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The ED has asked them to appear before it on Monday.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:30 PM
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets PM Modi in Delhi
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The CM is on a two-day visit to Delhi to meet with the BJP's central leadership, his first such visit after assuming office.
Bommai is expected to discuss some key issues with the leaders including the state cabinet expansion.
Earlier he met with party president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:40 PM
12th round of India-China corps commander-level talks to be held on July 31
The twelfth round of corps commander-level talks between India and China would be held in Ladakh sector on Saturday (July 31). The talks would focus on disengagement in Hot Springs-Gogra sector.
The talks have been scheduled for 10.30am at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:30 PM
Defexpo-2022 to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in March 2022
The Defexpo-2022 has been scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in March 2022, reports ANI citing officials from the ministry of defence.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:36 PM
'Proud of them': PM Modi congratulates class 12 students for CBSE results
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes to class 12 students for the CBSE results today. "They adopted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them!" he tweeted.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:32 PM
'Save democracy save country': Mamata Banerjee says after 'successful' meeting with Sharad Pawar
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that her meeting with Sharad Pawar for political purpose was successful. "Democracy must go on. Our slogan is 'save democracy save country'. We support farmers' issues too. We'll come here every 2 months," she said, reports ANI.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:32 PM
Delhi reports 63 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours
With 63 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi's cases tally reached 1,436,207 and the death toll climbed to 25,052, reports ANI.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:03 PM
2 CRPF jawans, policeman injured in grenade attack in J-K'S Baramula
Two CRPF jawans and a policeman were injured in a grenade attack in Baramulla town. Details awaited: Jammu and Kashmir Police.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:38 PM
India extends curbs on international flights till August 31
India has extended curbs on international flights till August 31, cargo operations have been exempted.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:36 PM
Combination between Astrazeneca vaccine, first component f Sputnik V vaccine shows no serious events of Covid-19
The world’s first study of a combination between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine (Sputnik Light) in Azerbaijan shows no serious adverse events or Covid-19 infection cases following the vaccination, says Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:20 PM
Rescue operation resume in cloudburst-hit Kishtwar after suspension due to rain
The rescue operation to locate 20 people missing after a cloudburst in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar resumed Friday after remaining suspended for hours together owing to inclement weather, officials said.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:15 PM
Puducherry reports 90 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally
Puducherry logged 90 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,20,815, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:53 PM
Hong Kong man gets 9 years in jail in first trial under China-imposed national security law
Hong Kong man gets 9 years in jail in first trial under China-imposed national security law, reports AFP.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:48 PM
Fire erupts at warehouse of Brazil's national film institute
A government warehouse storing movies, documents and antique projectors from Brazil's film industry caught fire Thursday night in Sao Paulo.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:17 PM
Thailand bans false messages amid criticism of handling of coronavirus
Thailand banned on Friday the dissemination of "false messages" that affect security, drawing accusations from media groups that it is trying to crack down on criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:06 PM
Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Dhanbad judge's death, seeks info from state police
Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of the alleged killing of Additional District Judge from Dhanbad, Jharkhand.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:50 AM
CDC internal report says Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described the Delta variant of the coronavirus to be as contagious as chickenpox and could cause severe illness, the New York Times reported, citing an internal CDC document.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:29 AM
Thunderstorms, moderate rain likely in Delhi, says IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over some parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next two hours.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:20 AM
SC to hear next week plea of senior journalist N Ram on Pegasus issue
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear next week the plea of senior journalist N Ram seeking an independent probe by a sitting or a retired judge into the Pegasus snooping matter.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:05 AM
Vedanta moves SC over Tuticorim plant issue
Vedanta moves Supreme Court seeking its direction to continue operating the Tuticorin plant in Tamil Nadu for producing Medical Oxygen.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:49 AM
South African sets world swim record; Aussies add 6th gold
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker was the star of the day, setting the first individual swimming world record at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:41 AM
4 militants belonging to Niki Sumi faction of NSCN (K) arrested in Nagaland
Four militants belonging to Niki Sumi faction of NSCN (K) arrested in Nagaland's Phek district. Arms, ammunition seized from their possession: Assam Rifles.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:28 AM
CBSE to announce Class 12 result today at 2pm
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce Class XII result today, at 2pm.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 10:18 AM
Activists allege Myanmar leaders are 'weaponizing' Covid-19
With coronavirus deaths rising in Myanmar, allegations are growing from residents and human rights activists that the military government, which seized control in February, is using the pandemic to consolidate power and crush opposition.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:58 AM
National Highway 707 blocked due to landslide
National Highway 707 blocked near Himachal Pradesh's Barwas due to landslide in Sirmaur District's Kamrau tehsil.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:41 AM
India reports 44,230 new Covid-19 cases
India reports 44,230 new Covid-19 cases, 42,360 recoveries, and 555 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 3,15,72,344
Active cases: 4,05,155
Total recoveries: 3,07,43,972
Death toll: 4,23,217
Total vaccination: 45,60,33,754
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:35 AM
Sensex drops 10.56 points to 52,642.51 in opening session
Sensex drops 10.56 points to 52,642.51 in opening session; Nifty down 8.90 poits at 15,769.55.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 09:31 AM
ovlina Borgohain beats Chinese Taipei's Chin-Chen Nien
Boxing, Women's Welterweight (64-69kg), Quarterfinal 2: Lovlina Borgohain beats Chinese Taipei's Chin-Chen Nien 4-1, assured of a medal.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:55 AM
Fourth wave of Covid-19 hits Middle East, WHO sounds alarm over delta variant
The delta variant of the coronavirus has now triggered a fourth wave of the pandemic in the Middle East, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, adding that the surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths is primarily being reported among people who are yet to be vaccinated.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:45 AM
A total of 204 locals and tourists stranded in Lahaul-Spiti district
A total of 204 people including locals and tourists stranded in different locations in the Lahaul-Spiti district: Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:34 AM
3 killed, 4 hurt as roof of house collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police
Three persons, including a minor, were killed and four injured when the roof of a house collapsed on them due to heavy rains in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 08:16 AM
Sydney Covid-19 cases ease amid tightening of lockdown rules
Australia's largest city, Sydney, on Friday reported a slight easing in locally acquired cases of Covid-19 amid a further tightening of restrictions in the worst-affected suburbs, with the military summoned to help enforce lockdown rules.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:55 AM
ISS thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module: NASA
The International Space Station (ISS) was thrown briefly out of control on Thursday when jet thrusters of a newly arrived Russian research module inadvertently fired a few hours after it was docked to the orbiting outpost, NASA officials said.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:47 AM
Basavaraj Bommai to meet PM Modi in Delhi today
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi today. He will also be meeting Union Ministers during his visit to the national capital
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:26 AM
Flawed scientific papers fueling Covid-19 misinformation
Scientific studies with poor methodology and inaccurate findings are exacerbating a Covid-19 misinformation crisis that is discouraging vaccination and putting lives at risk.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:05 AM
Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure
Saudi Arabia announced Friday it would reopen its borders to fully vaccinated foreign tourists after a 17-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency said.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:32 AM
SC to hear ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh's plea seeking protection in money laundering case today
The Supreme Court is on Friday set to hear a petition filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, seeking protection from any "coercive action", in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 06:12 AM
WHO says delta variant driving 'fourth wave' in Middle East
The delta variant has led to a surge in coronavirus outbreaks triggering a "fourth wave" in the Middle East, where vaccination rates remain low, said the World Health Organization (WHO).
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:49 AM
Hearing on Sri Krishna Janmabhumi suit to resume today
A court in Uttar Pradesh will on Friday resume the hearing of Sri Krishna Janmabhumi suit.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:37 AM
Expert panel recommends trials on mixing Covaxin and Covishield
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Thursday recommended granting permission for trials of mixing Covid-19 vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield--said sources, reports news agency ANI.
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:05 AM
US President calls on states to offer 100 dollars vaccine incentive
US president Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) called on all states and local governments to use aid funding they have received to give 100 dollars to anyone who gets fully vaccinated.