Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: President Kovind arrives in Jamaica for state visit
Live

Breaking news: President Kovind arrives in Jamaica for state visit

Breaking news updates May 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on May 16, 2022 06:53 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 16 May 2022 06:53 AM

    PM Modi to visit Nepal today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nepal today, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He will meet his counterpart, Sher Bahadur Deuba, in Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautama Buddha.

  • Mon, 16 May 2022 06:13 AM

    President Kovind, First Lady arrive in Jamaica

    President Ram Nath Kovind, wife Savita Kovind have arrived in Jamaica for a 4-day state visit. President accorded a ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honour and given a 21-gun-salute, in the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.