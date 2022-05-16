Breaking news: President Kovind arrives in Jamaica for state visit
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 16 May 2022 06:53 AM
PM Modi to visit Nepal today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nepal today, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He will meet his counterpart, Sher Bahadur Deuba, in Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautama Buddha.
-
Mon, 16 May 2022 06:13 AM
President Kovind, First Lady arrive in Jamaica
President Ram Nath Kovind, wife Savita Kovind have arrived in Jamaica for a 4-day state visit. President accorded a ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honour and given a 21-gun-salute, in the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State.