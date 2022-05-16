Live
Breaking news: President Kovind arrives in Jamaica for state visit
Updated on May 16, 2022 06:53 AM IST
May 16, 2022 06:53 AM IST
PM Modi to visit Nepal today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nepal today, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He will meet his counterpart, Sher Bahadur Deuba, in Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautama Buddha.
May 16, 2022 06:13 AM IST
President Kovind, First Lady arrive in Jamaica
President Ram Nath Kovind, wife Savita Kovind have arrived in Jamaica for a 4-day state visit. President accorded a ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honour and given a 21-gun-salute, in the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State.
Delhi sees new record at 49°C, heatwave soars in many parts of India: 10 points
Heatwave spell: Delhi has never before seen temperatures surging to 49 degrees.
Published on May 16, 2022 06:41 AM IST
India asks Pak to punish those behind killing of two Sikh traders
India’s reaction came hours after Kanwaljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38) were shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Published on May 16, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Agencies |
Updated on May 16, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Eleven MLAs in Tripura to take oath as ministers today
Governor SN Arya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the cabinet ministers at a programme in Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other dignitaries.
Published on May 16, 2022 04:50 AM IST
PTI | , Agartala
Modi heads to Nepal today with focus on boosting ties
- Modi will be meeting Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at Lumbini, the birthplace of Prince Siddhartha who became Buddha after enlightenment, on Monday after taking a short helicopter ride from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.
Updated on May 16, 2022 04:45 AM IST
1 dead, 1 missing as goods truck plunges into gorge in Manipur
Four houses have been washed away while many houses in Manipur’s Jiribam district which borders Assam’s Silchar were submerged in the early hours of Sunday when the Jiri River overflowed due to incessant rain for the last five days leading to flash floods.
Published on May 16, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Tamil Nadu govt to send medical supplies worth ₹28 crores to Sri Lanka
Chennai In view of the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said 137 types of medical supplies worth ₹28 crore will be sent to Sri Lanka in a couple of days
Updated on May 16, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Kejriwal ties up with Twenty20 in Kerala
While attending a public meeting organised by Twenty20 that is promoted by the Kitex Group, Kejriwal said the political parties here won’t give jobs to the children of this State as they want people who can riot and can spread hooliganism.
Published on May 16, 2022 12:49 AM IST
DMK names nominees for RS poll, allots 1 seat to ally Cong
Ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, DMK had informally agreed to give a Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress.
Published on May 16, 2022 12:47 AM IST
K’taka HC to hear state poll commission plea over zilla panchayat polls tomorrow
The Election Commission pleaded before the High Court that an emergency situation has risen due to the Supreme Court’s order on Tuesday.
Published on May 16, 2022 12:45 AM IST
, BengaluruPress Trust of India
18th century Indian man who fought for equality declared saint by Pope
This process was recommended by the Kottar diocese, Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.
Updated on May 16, 2022 04:55 AM IST
Modi lauds Telangana BJP president over his padayatra
The TRS government has not been implementing various Central schemes thereby depriving the people of the benefits, Sanjay Kumar told Modi, according to a release from Telangana BJP.
Published on May 16, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Ready for early assembly polls if BJP does so at Centre: TRS
Reacting to the TRS leaders’ comments, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay said the ruling party leaders had lacked basic courtesy.
Published on May 16, 2022 12:34 AM IST
‘Trishul a religious symbol not a weapon’: Bajarang Dal on training camp in Kodagu
The development comes at a time when the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka has been accused of turning a blind eye on similar activities carried out by right-wing groups.
Published on May 16, 2022 12:34 AM IST
‘All temples demolished by Mughals should be reclaimed legally’
The former state minister’s statements come at a time when there has been growing clamour by right-wing groups who have been demanding survey of several mosques to find traces of Hindu temples, if any.
Published on May 16, 2022 12:32 AM IST