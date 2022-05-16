Home / India News / Breaking news: President Kovind arrives in Jamaica for state visit
Live

Breaking news: President Kovind arrives in Jamaica for state visit

Breaking news updates May 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on May 16, 2022 06:53 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 16, 2022 06:53 AM IST

    PM Modi to visit Nepal today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nepal today, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He will meet his counterpart, Sher Bahadur Deuba, in Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautama Buddha.

  • May 16, 2022 06:13 AM IST

    President Kovind, First Lady arrive in Jamaica

    President Ram Nath Kovind, wife Savita Kovind have arrived in Jamaica for a 4-day state visit. President accorded a ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honour and given a 21-gun-salute, in the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State.

Delhi sees new record at 49°C, heatwave soars in many parts of India: 10 points

Heatwave spell: Delhi has never before seen temperatures surging to 49 degrees. 
A mirage seen along Rajpath, as the temperature soared in New Delhi on May 24. The red category alert was issued for severe heatwave conditions on May 25 and 26. (Amal KS / HT Photo)
A mirage seen along Rajpath, as the temperature soared in New Delhi on May 24. The red category alert was issued for severe heatwave conditions on May 25 and 26. (Amal KS / HT Photo)
Published on May 16, 2022 06:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
India asks Pak to punish those behind killing of two Sikh traders

India’s reaction came hours after Kanwaljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38) were shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Pakistani Sikhs carry the body of a Sikh who was killed by gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday. (AP)
Pakistani Sikhs carry the body of a Sikh who was killed by gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday. (AP)
Published on May 16, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Agencies |
LIVE: President Kovind arrives in Jamaica for state visit

Breaking news updates May 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on May 16, 2022 06:14 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Eleven MLAs in Tripura to take oath as ministers today

Governor SN Arya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the cabinet ministers at a programme in Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other dignitaries.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Manik Saha was sworn in as chief minister (CM) of Tripura on Sunday, a day after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post.(Papri Bhattacharjee/HT)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Manik Saha was sworn in as chief minister (CM) of Tripura on Sunday, a day after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post.(Papri Bhattacharjee/HT)
Published on May 16, 2022 04:50 AM IST
PTI | , Agartala
Modi heads to Nepal today with focus on boosting ties

  • Modi will be meeting Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at Lumbini, the birthplace of Prince Siddhartha who became Buddha after enlightenment, on Monday after taking a short helicopter ride from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba during a meet in New Delhi on April 2.(REUTERS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba during a meet in New Delhi on April 2.(REUTERS)
Updated on May 16, 2022 04:45 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta, New Delhi
1 dead, 1 missing as goods truck plunges into gorge in Manipur

Four houses have been washed away while many houses in Manipur’s Jiribam district which borders Assam’s Silchar were submerged in the early hours of Sunday when the Jiri River overflowed due to incessant rain for the last five days leading to flash floods.
The water levels of Imphal River, Nambul River and Nambol River are still flowing above the dangerous mark as rainfall continues in their catchment areas. Many low lying areas of Imphal also continued to be submerged due to lack of a proper drainage system. (HT PHOTO.)
The water levels of Imphal River, Nambul River and Nambol River are still flowing above the dangerous mark as rainfall continues in their catchment areas. Many low lying areas of Imphal also continued to be submerged due to lack of a proper drainage system. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on May 16, 2022 12:57 AM IST
BySobhapati Samom
Tamil Nadu govt to send medical supplies worth 28 crores to Sri Lanka

Chennai In view of the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said 137 types of medical supplies worth 28 crore will be sent to Sri Lanka in a couple of days
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (PTI)
Updated on May 16, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByAgencies
Kejriwal ties up with Twenty20 in Kerala

While attending a public meeting organised by Twenty20 that is promoted by the Kitex Group, Kejriwal said the political parties here won’t give jobs to the children of this State as they want people who can riot and can spread hooliganism.
Addressing the crowd gathered at the Kitex ground here, Kejriwal said no one knew Arvind Kejriwal 10 years ago and there was no AAP either. (ANI)
Addressing the crowd gathered at the Kitex ground here, Kejriwal said no one knew Arvind Kejriwal 10 years ago and there was no AAP either. (ANI)
Published on May 16, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
DMK names nominees for RS poll, allots 1 seat to ally Cong

Ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, DMK had informally agreed to give a Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress.
Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)
Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)
Published on May 16, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
K’taka HC to hear state poll commission plea over zilla panchayat polls tomorrow

The Election Commission pleaded before the High Court that an emergency situation has risen due to the Supreme Court’s order on Tuesday.
The SEC had prepared for the ZP-TP polls in Karnataka in April and May of 2021 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The SEC had prepared for the ZP-TP polls in Karnataka in April and May of 2021 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 16, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
18th century Indian man who fought for equality declared saint by Pope

This process was recommended by the Kottar diocese, Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.
Former bureaucrat Devasahayam said that it is significant that the sainthood to Lazarus Devasahayam comes at a time when the country is facing caste discrimination and communalism. (Reuters)
Former bureaucrat Devasahayam said that it is significant that the sainthood to Lazarus Devasahayam comes at a time when the country is facing caste discrimination and communalism. (Reuters)
Updated on May 16, 2022 04:55 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Modi lauds Telangana BJP president over his padayatra

The TRS government has not been implementing various Central schemes thereby depriving the people of the benefits, Sanjay Kumar told Modi, according to a release from Telangana BJP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Published on May 16, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
Ready for early assembly polls if BJP does so at Centre: TRS

Reacting to the TRS leaders’ comments, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay said the ruling party leaders had lacked basic courtesy.
The Union home minister also said KCR had done nothing “except change the names” of the schemes rolled out by the Centre. (PTI)
The Union home minister also said KCR had done nothing “except change the names” of the schemes rolled out by the Centre. (PTI)
Published on May 16, 2022 12:34 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
‘Trishul a religious symbol not a weapon’: Bajarang Dal on training camp in Kodagu

The development comes at a time when the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka has been accused of turning a blind eye on similar activities carried out by right-wing groups.
During the training camp, in which over 100 people took part, weapons like trishul (trident) were distributed among the participants, the official said. (Resourced from social media)
During the training camp, in which over 100 people took part, weapons like trishul (trident) were distributed among the participants, the official said. (Resourced from social media)
Published on May 16, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
‘All temples demolished by Mughals should be reclaimed legally’

The former state minister’s statements come at a time when there has been growing clamour by right-wing groups who have been demanding survey of several mosques to find traces of Hindu temples, if any.
Former minister for rural development and panchayat raj KS Eshwarappa (HT File)
Former minister for rural development and panchayat raj KS Eshwarappa (HT File)
Published on May 16, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnataka
