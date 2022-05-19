Live
Breaking news LIVE: President Kovind arrives in St Vincent and the Grenadines
Updated on May 19, 2022 05:26 AM IST
May 19, 2022 05:26 AM IST
President Kovind arrives in St Vincent and the Grenadines
President Ram Nath Kovind, First Lady Savita Kovind arrive in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, welcomed by school students upon arrival.
Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh to resume from May 29
The train services between Kolkata and cities in Bangladesh were suspended in March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.
Published on May 19, 2022 04:38 AM IST
PTI |
TRS protests cement plant disposal order
The latest decision of the Centre to dispose of assets of Cement Corporation of India’s unit in Telangana’s Adilabad district has triggered strong protests from the ruling TRS that has been on a collision course with the Narendra Modi government for the last few months.
Published on May 19, 2022 01:14 AM IST
PCC chief’s remarks against Kerala CM spark row
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran’s controversial remarks comparing chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to a dog triggered a political controversy in the state on Wednesday
Published on May 19, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Thakur announces incentives for shooting of foreign films in India
Union information and broadcasting minister, Anurag Thakur, on Wednesday said the government was ready to take the necessary steps to make India a global content hub
Published on May 19, 2022 01:10 AM IST
Top court strikes down plea for NGT benches in each state
The Court order came on a petition filed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court Advocates Bar Association and the District Bar Association, having their registered offices at Jabalpur, which demanded for a bench in each state having a High Court.
Updated on May 19, 2022 03:41 AM IST
Pastor booked in Kodagu over conversion charges, say police
An FIR was registered on Tuesday but the news came to the fore a day later after a video of right-wing group members ‘forcing’ a labourer to file a complaint against the pastor for conversion was shared widely on social media
Published on May 19, 2022 12:57 AM IST
CBI arrests Karti aide as part of probe into ₹50 lakh bribe case
A senior officer at the central agency who asked not to be named claimed there was e-mail evidence linking the bribe and the project visas for Chinese nationals
Published on May 19, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Since 2009, 10 washed away in drains in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: It has been 13 years since Bharathi’s then 5-year-old son Abhishek was washed away in a stormwater drain during torrential rain in Bengaluru on May 31, 2009
Published on May 19, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Civic apathy the problem, flooding only a symptom in Bengaluru: Experts
Each year hundreds and thousands of crores is spent on fixing roads, stormwater drains and other essential infrastructure, which remains a ‘work in progress’ for years if not decades
Published on May 19, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Jharkhand governor withholds assent to SC/ST seniority bill
Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais on Wednesday sent to the Attorney General of India a bill passed by the state legislature in March to facilitate promotion of state government employees belonging to Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste on the basis of seniority.
Published on May 19, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Heavy rain floods Bengaluru, two dead
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased and ₹25,000 each to those whose houses have been affected
Published on May 19, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Recruitment scam: Bengal minister appears before CBI
Earlier in the day the Calcutta high court’s single bench justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered Chatterjee to appear before the CBI by 6 pm.
Published on May 19, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Army signs contract for 565k medals with private firm to ensure supply
The bulk order for medals comes on the back of a similar order placed in October 2020 to procure 1.7 million medals.
Updated on May 19, 2022 03:20 AM IST
Follow rules or exit the country, minister tells VPN service providers
The minister, while releasing FAQs on the recent directive on reporting of cyber breach incidents, said that every well meaning company or entity understands that a safe and trusted internet is going to help it.
Updated on May 19, 2022 03:43 AM IST
