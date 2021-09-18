Breaking news: WHO approval for Covaxin likely to be delayed till Oct 5
Sat, 18 Sep 2021 07:21 AM
WHO approval for Covaxin likely to be delayed till Oct 5
World Health Organisation's (WHO) approval for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for India-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is likely to be delayed till October 5, reported ANI on Saturday.