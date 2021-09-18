Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: WHO approval for Covaxin likely to be delayed till Oct 5
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking news: WHO approval for Covaxin likely to be delayed till Oct 5

  • Breaking News Updates September 18, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 07:21 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 18 Sep 2021 07:21 AM

    WHO approval for Covaxin likely to be delayed till Oct 5

    World Health Organisation's (WHO) approval for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for India-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is likely to be delayed till October 5, reported ANI on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.