Home / India News / Breaking news: WHO approval for Covaxin likely to be delayed till Oct 5
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking news: WHO approval for Covaxin likely to be delayed till Oct 5

  • Breaking News Updates September 18, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 07:21 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 18, 2021 07:21 AM IST

    WHO approval for Covaxin likely to be delayed till Oct 5

    World Health Organisation's (WHO) approval for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for India-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is likely to be delayed till October 5, reported ANI on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi&nbsp;(File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
india news

PM Modi to hold review meeting with ministry secretaries today

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi had in July effected a reshuffle of his cabinet ahead of seven states going for assembly polls next year. Out of them, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in six states, including Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IRCTC has partnered up with Cordelia Cruises for the luxury cruise liner.&nbsp;
IRCTC has partnered up with Cordelia Cruises for the luxury cruise liner. 
india news

India's first indigenous cruise liner to be launched by IRCTC. Details here

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The IRCTC, in a statement issued earlier this month, said that it has joined hands and signed the agreement with Cordelia Cruises being operated by Waterways Leisure Tourism for marketing and promotion of the first indigenous luxury cruise in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, also set in motion a major shake-up by recommending the transfer of five chief justices, besides reshuffling 28 other judges of the high courts.&nbsp;(PTI)
The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, also set in motion a major shake-up by recommending the transfer of five chief justices, besides reshuffling 28 other judges of the high courts. (PTI)
india news

Appointment of CJs to 8 HCs gets collegium’s nod

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 04:47 AM IST
The collegium’s latest decision comes a fortnight after the elevation of nine judges to the Supreme Court. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apart from Odisha, states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat have capped the height of idols at 4 feet, but the neighbouring state of Bengal has not put in place any such restrictions. Assam too has also not put any such restrictions. (Image used for representation). (AFP PHOTO.)
Apart from Odisha, states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat have capped the height of idols at 4 feet, but the neighbouring state of Bengal has not put in place any such restrictions. Assam too has also not put any such restrictions. (Image used for representation). (AFP PHOTO.)
india news

Orissa HC rejects plea on raising height of Durga idol to 4 feet, says move will not affect sanctity

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 02:15 AM IST
The court said the puja committee could not justify if the height of the idol is restricted to 4 feet, then somehow the sanctity of the occasion, the devotion and fervour associated with the festival, and the religious sentiments of the people would be interfered with in a manner contrary to tradition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bench has listed the matter for a hearing in the open court on September 30.(Reuters)
The bench has listed the matter for a hearing in the open court on September 30.(Reuters)
india news

Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling in favour of Adani Power

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 01:26 AM IST
  • A five-judge bench, headed by chief justice of India NV Ramana, issued notices on a curative petition filed by GUVNL after noting that the plea raises significant questions of law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A beneficiary receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during the inauguration of a massive vaccination drive by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Gulbarga on Friday. (ANI)
A beneficiary receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during the inauguration of a massive vaccination drive by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Gulbarga on Friday. (ANI)
india news

Karnataka tops in vaccination drive on PM’s birthday

By HT Correspondent and agencies, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The state stood first in the country ahead of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which achieved over 2.66 million and 2.48 million doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MLA and former minister Jitu Patwari was booked on Friday for allegedly assaulting the chief municipal health officer during a programme which was organized to create awareness among people to contain the spread of Dengue and Malaria in Indore. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Congress MLA and former minister Jitu Patwari was booked on Friday for allegedly assaulting the chief municipal health officer during a programme which was organized to create awareness among people to contain the spread of Dengue and Malaria in Indore. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
india news

3 days after incident, Congress MLA booked for assaulting health officer

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The case was registered after sanitation workers staged a protest at Rajendra Nagar police station demanding action against the Congress MLA on Friday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mysuru police, who rescued the reporter from the mob, have taken a complaint, but an FIR is yet to be registered. ((Representational image))
Mysuru police, who rescued the reporter from the mob, have taken a complaint, but an FIR is yet to be registered. ((Representational image))
india news

Karnataka: Journalist attacked while recording speech during protest in Mysuru

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Mohammed Safdar Kaiser, a reporter with ‘The Daily Kausar’, who was covering the event on Thursday, was allegedly assaulted by protesters, who asked him to delete the speech video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka education minister Ashwath Narayan. (Wikimedia Commons)
Karnataka education minister Ashwath Narayan. (Wikimedia Commons)
india news

HT Lenovo Smarter Ed Conclave: NEP facilitates integration of tech with education, says Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:33 AM IST
With the NEP, the syllabus has been completely rewired and revamped to connect with the industry and cater to their demand, Karnataka education minister Ashwath Narayan said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man died of burn injuries in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Friday. Police arrested four people and charged them for murder. (Representational photo)
A man died of burn injuries in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Friday. Police arrested four people and charged them for murder. (Representational photo)
india news

25-year-old man dies of burn injuries in MP’s Sagar district, 4 arrested: Police

By Shruti Tomar and Anupam Pateriya, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 03:53 AM IST
Police said Rahul Yadav died after he was set on fire and pushed off a roof, allegedly by the family of a higher-caste woman he had gone to meet. But the woman, 23-year-old Chanchal Sharma who also sustained 60% burns, told the police that Yadav had come to her house, and tried to kill her by immolating her
READ FULL STORY
Close
By tabling the bill, the government proposed to amend the Karnataka Police Act, 1963 that defined games which included online that had any forms of wagering or betting. (AFP)
By tabling the bill, the government proposed to amend the Karnataka Police Act, 1963 that defined games which included online that had any forms of wagering or betting. (AFP)
india news

Bill banning online gambling tabled in Karnataka Assembly

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was tabled in the lower house of the state legislature in the ongoing monsoon session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the agency, most of the 150 Indians who joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2017 were radicalised by various recruiters on the internet.(HT File)
According to the agency, most of the 150 Indians who joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2017 were radicalised by various recruiters on the internet.(HT File)
india news

Islamic State trying to spread tentacles through online propaganda: NIA

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 04:49 AM IST
The investigating agency also opened a hotline number -- 011-24368800 -- for the public to inform about any such propaganda or radicalization on social media platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CM Stalin leads tamil nadu in observing Social Justice Day

By Press Trust of India, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday led the State in observing the 143rd birth anniversary of rationalist leader E V Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, as Social Justice Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior police officers said police are taking all precautions and the alert should not be a concern for the public. ((Representational/PTI))
Senior police officers said police are taking all precautions and the alert should not be a concern for the public. ((Representational/PTI))
india news

Karnataka coastal districts on alert after intelligence agencies intercept satellite calls

By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:26 AM IST
A senior officer in charge of the intelligence in Karnataka confirmed that the state police had received inputs from central agencies regarding such calls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Communist Party of India (Marxist) asked its cadres to be vigilant. (ANI)
Communist Party of India (Marxist) asked its cadres to be vigilant. (ANI)
india news

CPI(M) cautions against luring of women going to colleges towards terror, sparks new row

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Amid raging controversy triggered by Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt’s statement on ‘narcotic jihad’, the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) has cautioned its party cadres against a deliberate move to lure educated women studying in colleges to terrorism
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.