Breastfeeding an inalienable right of lactating mother: Karnataka high court

Bengaluru The Karnataka high court has said that “breastfeeding needs to be recognized as an inalienable right of a lactating mother” and is protected under the fundamental rights in the Constitution of India.

The observation was made by Justice Krishna S Dixit on Wednesday in which one woman had approached the court seeking the return of her child who was taken away from the maternity home soon after birth from her foster mother.

In its order, the HC said: “In the light of domestic law and the international law as briefly discussed above, breastfeeding needs to be recognized as an inalienable right of lactating mother; similarly, the right of the suckling infant for being breastfed too, has to be assimilated with mother’s right; arguably, it is a case of concurrent rights; this important attribute of motherhood, is protected under the umbrella of Fundamental Rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India; it is unfortunate that this pretty child for no fault remained un-breastfed, its lactating mother having had no access to it till now; in a civilized society such things should never happen.”

The court added that between the claim of the foster mother and the biological parent, the latter should have priority over the child.

The court said that the contention by the foster mother that she does not have any children while the biological parent has two at home to continue living with the former is “ludicrous”. The court said that “children are not chattel for being apportioned between their genetic mother and a stranger, on the basis of their numerical abundance; the principle of distributive justice which intends to bridge the gap between “haves and have nots” is not invocable, at least in this case.” The court added that a genetic mother “treats all her children as being an integral part of her body and soul, regardless of what the children do to her; this contention of foster mother is abhorrent to the very notion of motherhood.”

However, the court also said that such cases are uncommon so as to enable any given judge to “profit merely by experience and thereby enable him to lay down thumb rules, especially when the elements involved are so complex”.

It, however, added that the broad norm, in matters of child custody, should be that the claim of strangers yield to that of the genetic parents.

Following the intervention of the court, the foster mother handed over the child to the biological parent. Further, the genetic parent has allowed the foster mother to see the child whenever she would like to do so, which the court order appropriately terms as “grace” on both their parts.

“Such kind gestures coming from two women hailing from two different religious backgrounds are marked by their rarity, nowadays; thus, this legal battle for the custody of the pretty child is drawn to a close with a happy note, once for all,” the court added.