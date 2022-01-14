Bring back state troopers deployed in other states, Manik Sarkar to Biplab K Deb

AGARTALA: Former Tripura chief minister and leader of opposition Manik Sarkar has asked sought chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb to bring back state troopers who were deployed to other states, alleging that they are not getting the required facilities there.

He also requested Deb not to deploy them on a long-term basis outside the state in future.

In a letter to Biplab Kumar Deb, Manik Sarkar said that though there are provisions to deploy India Reserve (IR) Battalion of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) to other states for a short term, some TSR personnel are still deployed for a long period that has left them frustrated and affects their morale.

“It is found that the essential facilities including food and lodging for the TSR personnel are not properly done in the states where they are deployed. As a result, they are facing challenges and thus affects their morale and also creates frustration among them,” Sarkar said in the letter.

Tripura has 12 battalions of TSR; the first battalion was formed in 1984.

Besides duties in poll-bound states, the trooper companies are deployed in Delhi on internal security duties and in Chhatisgarh, for security in mining operations of a company under Coal India Limited.

The chief minister’s office hasn’t reacted on Manik Sarkar’s letter.