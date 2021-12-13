British PM Boris Johnson to address Global Technology Summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday deliver a virtual address at the 6th Global Technology Summit, which brings together policy-makers and domain experts to discuss policy aspects of trending technology topics.

The theme for this year’s summit, being jointly organised by the external affairs ministry and Carnegie India, is “Global meets local”. The sixth edition of the summit will be held during December 14-16.

Besides the special address to be delivered by Johnson on December 14, external affairs minister S Jaishankar will be featured in conversation with C Raja Mohan, director at the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS), National University of Singapore, at one of the sessions.

The summit will also witness the participation of the foreign minister of Slovenia, the Union minister for education and skill development and entrepreneurship, the UK’s secretary of state for foreign, Commonwealth and development affairs and the minister for women and equalities, France’s minister of state for digital transition and electronic communication, the three ministers of state for external affairs, and the deputy minister of information and communications of Vietnam.

This year’s summit is being held in a hybrid format due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Global Technology Summit is seen as a flagship event on geo-technology and has been held annually since 2016. Over the course of three days, the summit will discuss diverse topics on emerging technology, including crypto currency, encryption, vaccine supply chains, cloud computing, green technology, digital payments, cyber-security, and science and technology cooperation under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad.

The summit will have more than 50 sessions and the speakers will include industry leaders and domain experts from well-known tech companies. More than 2,500 participants from around the globe have registered for the event.