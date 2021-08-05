Bronze in men’s hockey at Olympics: Manipur converges at Nilakanta Sharma’s home

Celebrations in and around the residence of Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma, a midfielder on Indian men’s hockey team, were spontaneous in Kontha Ahallup area of Manipur’s Imphal East district on Thursday as soon as the country got its bronze at the Tokyo Olympics by defeating Germany.

People marched on the streets while some women performed Thabal Chongba, a popular traditional dance usually performed during the five-day Yaoshang festival in the state.

Chief minister N Biren Singh also shared a video of the celebration on his social media accounts. On Twitter, he wrote, “Friends, family & neighbours of Nilakanta Sharma, midfielder Indian Men’s Hockey team, came out & celebrated the historic win of bronze medal by Indian Hockey team at Tokyo Olympic today. Manipur is filled with so much joy today.”

Congratulating India team and sharing a video chat with the 26-year-old Sharma on his Facebook page, Singh promised Nilakanta a job in the state along with a cash reward of ₹75 lakh for making the country and state proud.Sharma is currently employed with in Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, congratulating the team for the victory, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said,“I congratulate the India men’s team for ending 41 years medal drought. You made us proud. Now we’re also praying for our women’s team’s victory in their bronze medal match (tomorrow).”

Manipur Hockey also congratulated the India men’s team. Since 1984, the state has produced seven Olympians from hockey alone.

State’s weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has made the country proud by clinching the nation’s first silver medal in the 49 kg women’s weightlifting category on the first day of the Tokyo Olympic 2020.