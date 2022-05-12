Brother of man caught in PSI scam dies by suicide

The brother of a candidate arrested in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment case died by suicide in Hassan district on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Tuesday evening, the man’s wife, who was out to buy groceries, came back and saw he had hanged himself. The incident came to light only on Wednesday morning when the family informed police.

The cause of the suicide remains unknown and police registered an unnatural death report. A CID official said so far there were no indication of the man having role in paying a bribe on behalf of his brother who had secured the 50th rank in the PSI examination.

The man, a resident of Holenarasipura town, worked as a contractual group D employee and his contract came to an end two months ago. Police said he was addicted to alcohol and was sent to a deaddiction centre but he had quit that in the middle.

Meanwhile, a four-member CID team was in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad to collect information on centres where the examination was held October last year. The CID team arrived in Dharwad late on Monday night and visited the Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner’s office. Later, the team visited some coaching centres in the Saptapur area, which houses over a dozen such centres.

According to CID officials, the team picked up a youth, Rudranna Aralikatti of Mahalingpur in Bagalkot district, who studies at a coaching centre, for questioning. Aralikatti had enrolled for competitive exam coaching three months ago. An engineering graduate, he was questioned for several hours and later taken to Bengaluru for more questioning.

The CID on Monday arrested Janata Dal (Secular) leader Shashidhar in connection with the case. Shashidhar, a Channarayapatna town municipal council member, was arrested for allegedly facilitating malpractice by taking money from a candidate who got 21st rank in the examination.

The arrest was a follow-up to the first arrests made in Hassan district in connection with the case. The CID on Sunday arrested three persons, including one, who was part of the provisional list of candidates selected for the 545 PSI posts.

