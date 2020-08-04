e-paper
Home / India News / Brothers stab each other to death in Ghaziabad

Brothers stab each other to death in Ghaziabad

Two brothers in an inebriated state stabbed each other to death at their home here, police said on Tuesday.

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Ghaziabad
Police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and took them to MMG district hospital, where they died during treatment.  (File photo for representation)
         

Mohan Lal, 28, and Mota, 32, engaged in an argument over some issue after getting drunk on Monday night. They then stabbed each other with knives, City superintendent of police Maneesh Mishra said.

Police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and took them to MMG district hospital, where they died during treatment. 

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, Mishra said, adding that the police have registered an FIR on the complaint of their nephew.

