‘Brought back fond memories’, says PM Modi as Japan PM Shinzo Abe tweets on ties with India

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cheered his counterpart and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s Twitter thread for underlining India’s ties with Japan, terming it as a glimpse of the robust bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Great thread, offering a glimpse of the robust India-Japan friendship as well as the strong potential of our partnership in the times to come. The lovely photographs, shared by my good friend PM @AbeShinzo have brought back fond memories of our many interactions,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Lauding Indo-Japan ties, Japanese PM Abe on Friday had shared pictures on Twitter from his trip to India in 2015 and 2017, in addition to pictures from PM Modi’s visit to Yamanashi in 2018.

PM Abe, in his tweets, said Japan has signed an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement (ACSA) with India. “The agreement will promote closer cooperation between our self-defense forces and the Indian Armed Forces and serve as a major cornerstone for Japan and India to actively contribute to international peace and security,” Abe said.

PM Abe said he had held summit talks with PM Modi over the telephone and welcomed the signing of the agreement. He and PM Modi shared the vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific”, Abe said adding that both the countries have been successful in rapidly strengthening the relationship between Japan and India.

Emphasising on regional peace and stability, Abe said Japan will be “arm in arm with the US, Australia and other countries” and must continue to play a major role in ensuring peace and stability of this region and the world.