BSF apprehends 2 Pakistani fishermen, seizes 4 boats from Kutch border

AHMEDABAD: The Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Thursday apprehended two Pakistani fishermen and seized four country-made Pakistani fishing boats near the Harami Nala in Kutch, closer to the India-Pakistan maritime border, officials said.

While patrolling in the area, BSF officials on Thursday observed the movement of some Pakistani fishing boats near the horizontal channel of Harami Nala after which the action was taken, according to a BSF official.

The seized boats were thoroughly searched and nothing suspicious has been recovered from the boats except for fish, fishing nets and fishing equipment, he said adding that an intensive search of the area is on.

A day ago, BSF officials found an abandoned Pakistani fishing boat at Harami Naala. Crossing the marshes and nalas on foot, the BSF officials immediately reached the spot and seized the Pakistani fishing boat about 100 meters inside the Indian Border, he added. This Pakistani fishing boat was probably washed away inside the Indian territory due to the high sea state and strong winds, he said.

Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat except fishing nets and fishing equipment.

On April 25, the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members near the state coast and recovered heroin worth ₹280 crore from the vessel.