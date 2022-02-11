BSF arrests 6 Pakistani nationals during search op in Gujarat's Bhuj

At least six Pakistani nationals were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday in the Harami Nalla area in Gujarat's Bhuj. The BSF said a search operation was conducted in the area for the remaining intruders.

A day ago, the BSF had spoken about the intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen on February 9 in the general area of Harami Nalla and said a search operation was underway in the area spread across 300 sq km.

The border forces had also seized 11 Pakistani fishing boats from the creek area of Harami Nalla. "During overnight search operations, eleven Pakistani fishing boats were seized," it had said in a statement.

BSF Gujarat has apprehended 6 Pakistani nationals in an ongoing operation against the intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen in the area of Harami Nalla pic.twitter.com/gXjf8tuPpE — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

The BSF said three groups of commandos were airdropped by helicopters belonging to the AIr Force from three different directions to close in on where the intruders were hiding.

"We have deployed our 'Creek Crocodile Commandos' from an Indian Air Force helicopter to search for hiding fishermen in the creek area of Bhuj. The commandos are part of a specialised unit of the BSF for patrolling and operational duties in the creek areas of the Rann of Kutch," an officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Extreme marshy areas, mangroves and tidal waters are making the task of the troops challenging. The operation is in progress," he further said.

GS Malik, IPS, IG BSF, Gujarat Frontier, is personally monitoring the massive search operation.

