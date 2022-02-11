Home / India News / BSF arrests 6 Pakistani nationals during search op in Gujarat's Bhuj
india news

BSF arrests 6 Pakistani nationals during search op in Gujarat's Bhuj

  • The border forces had also seized 11 Pakistani fishing boats from the creek area of Harami Nalla.
The border forces had also seized 11 Pakistani fishing boats from the creek area of Harami Nalla. (Representational Image/PTI Photo)
The border forces had also seized 11 Pakistani fishing boats from the creek area of Harami Nalla. (Representational Image/PTI Photo)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 04:36 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

At least six Pakistani nationals were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday in the Harami Nalla area in Gujarat's Bhuj. The BSF said a search operation was conducted in the area for the remaining intruders.

A day ago, the BSF had spoken about the intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen on February 9 in the general area of Harami Nalla and said a search operation was underway in the area spread across 300 sq km.

The border forces had also seized 11 Pakistani fishing boats from the creek area of Harami Nalla. "During overnight search operations, eleven Pakistani fishing boats were seized," it had said in a statement.

The BSF said three groups of commandos were airdropped by helicopters belonging to the AIr Force from three different directions to close in on where the intruders were hiding.

"We have deployed our 'Creek Crocodile Commandos' from an Indian Air Force helicopter to search for hiding fishermen in the creek area of Bhuj. The commandos are part of a specialised unit of the BSF for patrolling and operational duties in the creek areas of the Rann of Kutch," an officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Extreme marshy areas, mangroves and tidal waters are making the task of the troops challenging. The operation is in progress," he further said.

GS Malik, IPS, IG BSF, Gujarat Frontier, is personally monitoring the massive search operation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bsf gujarat
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out