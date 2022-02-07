BSF guns down 3 Pak smugglers, recovers drugs worth 180 crore

Three Pakistani smugglers were gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Bainglard area along the International Border in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, said a BSF official.

Foiling a major smuggling bid, the security forces recovered over 36-kg narcotics (likely to be heroin), arms and ammunition from the spot, said the official. The recovery was worth over ₹180 crore in the international market, the official added.

“We had been getting specific inputs about possible attempts of narcotic smuggling over the past 10 days. Around 2.30 am on Sunday, the alert troops of BSF noticed suspicious movement along the border,” said BSF, Jammu Frontier, inspector general (IG), DK Boora.

“The three Pakistani smugglers, who were trying to smuggle narcotics via Samba border, challenged the security forces and were eventually neutralized,” he said.

“This is the fourth such bid foiled by the BSF troops along the border this year, while a total of nine Pakistani intruders have been eliminated in such attempts in the past one year,” Boora said.

“The smugglers were travelling from Pakistan, had managed to cross the International Border and were trying to smuggle the narcotics via the border fencing, with the help of a plastic pipe,” he said.

Apart from the 36 packets of narcotics, the security forces also recovered a foreign made 9-mm pistol, one magazine, nine rounds of 9mm , ₹9,820 in Pakistani currency, a knife, a plastic pipe and one bottle of Pakistan made cough syrup, said Boora.

“The smugglers had unsuccessfully tried to take advantage of the darkness and foggy conditions to smuggle the huge quantity of narcotics into this side,” he said. “The BSF did not reduce its patrol even after the Republic Day parade. We continued to intensify surveillance along the border areas,” Boora said.

In a year’s time, our troops have recovered a total of 79-kg heroin, apprehended four intruders and killed nine of them, including these four, he said.

Asked whether the slain smugglers were also affiliated with any terrorist organisation, he said it is a matter of investigation. “The operation is on and so is the investigation. We will share further detail when we reach some conclusion,” he said.

With Agency Inputs

