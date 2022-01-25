BSF installs surveillance system to strengthen Indo-Bangla border infrastructure

AGARTALA: In order to strengthen the India-Bangladesh international border infrastructure, the Border Security Force (BSF) has adopted many initiatives by following several measures and technological intervention, officials said.

As part of their initiatives, eight gaps of single row fence that remained pending for long, were completely plugged last year. Besides, they have blocked total 44 drains and culverts by installing iron gates along them.

“We have taken several initiatives to complete the fencing work on the border. Initiatives have also been taken to install smart surveillance system in 24 locations that are mostly smuggling and infiltration-prone areas,” said inspector general of BSF, Tripura Frontiers, Sushanta Kumar Nath.

Of the total 856-kilometres-long international border shared between Tripura and Bangladesh, some parts are yet to be fenced. As there are people living within 150 yards of the border in many places, single row fencing is expected to be erected in most of the unfenced border areas.

On the other hand, the BSF apprehended a total of 221 persons including 97 Bangladeshi nationals, 118 Indians and another six foreign nationals for illegal infiltration last year.

According to their previous reports, a total of 131 illegal infiltrators were apprehended in 2020 while in 2019, the number of detained infiltrators was 236.

Besides, the BSF seized huge quantity of contraband items including narcotics, phensidyl, yaba tablets and cattles worth Rs. 35.64 crores across the state last year.