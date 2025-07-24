New Delhi, A bucket for ₹2,500! Sounds excessive? Bucket 'scam': CBI arrests assistant professor in Arunachal Pradesh for 'bribery' in purchases

An assistant professor posted in back-of-the-beyond Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe in the purchase of 30 plastic buckets at inflated prices, officials said on Thursday.

In a corruption scandal laced with intrigue and excess, the Central Bureau of Investigation has booked Pavan Kumar Gaudar, an assistant professor in the College of Agriculture, Pasighat, and Anand Kumar Dwivedi, the proprietor of Matrix Solutions, the local vendor.

"He has entered into a criminal conspiracy with Anand Kumar Dwivedi, proprietor of Matrix Solution, Pasighat, and unknown others with a predetermined intention to cause wrongful loss to College of Agriculture, Pasighat and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves in the matter of favourable award of contract and release of payment against bribe," the CBI FIR alleges.

At the core of the allegations lies the alleged inflated procurement of 30 Milton-branded plastic buckets supplied on July 3 and billed for ₹75,000, which translates to ₹2,500 a piece.

These buckets were priced at ₹36,000 in the market, which is ₹1,200 per piece a disparity that raised suspicions of corruption in the transaction, the FIR says.

The federal agency received an input that Gaudar was demanding ₹63,000 from Dwivedi ₹39,000, which was an inflated portion of the bill, and ₹24,000 for previous deals of which Dwivedi had agreed to pay ₹55,000.

The CBI also came across alleged payments of ₹1.95 lakh received by Gaudar in a designated bank account from Dwivedi for preferential treatment in the procurement of various items.

"CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused while the public servant was accepting bribe of ₹55,000 from the private person . Both the accused persons were arrested on July 23, 2025 and presently, they are in police custody. Searches at the premises of the accused persons are being conducted," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.