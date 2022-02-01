Budget 2022: Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to rolled out this year

NEW DELHI: Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) will be rolled out this year, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech. She added the government will also launch the National Tele Mental Health Programme to provide psychological counselling and care to people for which demand has increased during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“An open platform for the national health ecosystem… It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework and universal access to health facilities,” said Sitharaman.

The National Health Authority, which oversees Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, the government’s health insurance scheme, is also tasked with implementing ABDM.

In November, the Union health ministry started the registration of all government medical facilities and doctors under the mission. The process involves the digitisation of information, including health records.

The health facilities to be registered under ABDM include, apart from government hospitals, government-run clinics, laboratories, pharmacies and radiology centres. To begin with, the health ministry asked all government hospitals and medical staff to register under the mission.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the announcement. “Thanking FM @NSitharaman Ji for announcing the rollout of an open platform for the national health ecosystem. It will consist of digital registries of health providers & health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework & universal access to health facilities,” tweeted Mandaviya.

The National Tele-Mental Health Programme will include a network of 23 tele-mental health centres of excellence with National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) being a nodal centre and The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Bengaluru providing technical support.

“ Thank you PM @NarendraModi Ji & FM @NSitharaman Ji for announcing launch of National Tele-mental Health Programme in #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget. With a network of 23 tele-mental health Centres of Excellence under NIMHANS, it will ensure quality mental health counseling for all,” tweeted Mandaviya.