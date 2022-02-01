Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Budget 2022: ‘Disappointing’, rues Gehlot; ‘visionary’, hails Raje
india news

Budget 2022: ‘Disappointing’, rues Gehlot; ‘visionary’, hails Raje

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot described the Union Budget as disappointing, whereas former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje praised it as ‘a visionary budget’
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (File/HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 05:54 PM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday described the Union Budget as “disappointing” and said it will increase inflation, whereas ex-CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje praised the Narendra Modi government for what she called “a visionary budget” that would fulfil people’s expectations.

Commenting on the budget, Gehlot said the fiscal deficit of the central government has doubled in the last seven years, and after this budget, this deficit is going to increase further. There is no special provision for farmers, common man, the poor, women and deprived sections in the budget, he added.

He said new employment figures have been presented in the budget but no concrete action plan has been made for it. Its fate will also be similar to the promise of 2 crore jobs per year.

Gehlot said the people of Rajasthan, who gave 25 MPs to the NDA, have been completely disappointed from this budget. “No announcement has been made for National Project status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal project; 90:10 ratio of Center-State expenditure in Jal Jeevan Mission; Jaisalmer-Kandla railway line and establishment of MEMU coach in Gulabpura. This budget will prove to be a budget to increase inflation, to fill the pockets of industrialists and to empty the pockets of common man, farmer and labourer,” said the CM.

National vice president of the BJP, Vasundhara Raje said that this budget is going to realise the visionary thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fulfil the expectations of the common man. The budget will reduce inflation, increase employment and strengthen the hands of farmers.

She said that this budget is dedicated to “self-reliant India”, which is going to strengthen the country’s economy. This will also give impetus to urban development, she added.

Raje said that this budget will fulfil the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’. “This will also pave the way to double the income of the farmers. It will prove to be the beginning of a new era of development and prosperity in the country,” she said.

