Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Budget 2022: Sitharaman announces setting up of digital university
india news

Budget 2022: Sitharaman announces setting up of digital university

Citing learning loss caused by the closure of schools for around two years in view of the pandemic, Sitharaman also announced the expansion of the “One Class, One TV Channel” initiative
Nirmala Sitharaman said the university will impart education in all regional languages. (Bloomberg)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:57 PM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the setting up of a digital university for world-class education as part of a push to digital education amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In her Budget speech, she said the university will impart education in all regional languages. She added it will provide world-class quality universal education with a personalised learning experience. The university will work with the other central universities for the required infrastructure and training.

Citing learning loss caused by the closure of schools for around two years in view of the pandemic, Sitharaman also announced the expansion of the “One Class, One TV Channel” initiative under the PM e-Vidya scheme from 12 to 200 channels. “This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12,” Sitharaman said.

New e-learning content delivery platforms will also be launched on TV to help students in rural and semi-urban areas.

RELATED STORIES

The education sector has been severely affected due to the pandemic and prolonged closure of schools amid a digital divide. In a report released in October, the Union education ministry said 29 million school students did not have access to digital devices when their schools were physically closed. The data was collected from 24 states and Union Territories until June 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Fareeha Iftikhar

Fareeha Iftikhar is a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. She tracks the education ministry, and covers the beat at the national level for the newspaper. She also writes on issues related to gender, human rights and different policy matters....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP