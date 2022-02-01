Budget 2022: Sitharaman announces setting up of digital university

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the setting up of a digital university for world-class education as part of a push to digital education amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In her Budget speech, she said the university will impart education in all regional languages. She added it will provide world-class quality universal education with a personalised learning experience. The university will work with the other central universities for the required infrastructure and training.

Citing learning loss caused by the closure of schools for around two years in view of the pandemic, Sitharaman also announced the expansion of the “One Class, One TV Channel” initiative under the PM e-Vidya scheme from 12 to 200 channels. “This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12,” Sitharaman said.

New e-learning content delivery platforms will also be launched on TV to help students in rural and semi-urban areas.

The education sector has been severely affected due to the pandemic and prolonged closure of schools amid a digital divide. In a report released in October, the Union education ministry said 29 million school students did not have access to digital devices when their schools were physically closed. The data was collected from 24 states and Union Territories until June 2021.

