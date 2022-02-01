Tackling climate change: Sitharaman outlines action plan for low-carbon economy

NEW DELHI: The climate crisis is among the strongest negative externalities affecting India, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday while announcing seven measures for transitioning to a low carbon economy.

The measures include an additional allocation of ₹19,500 crore for Production Linked Incentive for manufacturing high-efficiency solar modules for fully integrating manufacturing units that can transition from polysilicon to solar PV modules. This has been done to facilitate domestic manufacturing for the implementation of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030.

Sitharaman announced sovereign green bonds under the government’s overall market borrowings in 2022-23. The bonds will be issued for mobilising resources for green or climate-friendly infrastructure. The proceeds from the bonds will be deployed in public sector projects to reduce the carbon intensity of the economy, Sitharaman said.

On November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s non-fossil energy capacity will reach 500 GW by 2030, meeting 50% of the country’s energy requirements. He said India will reduce its total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes till 2030, as well as, reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% over 2005 levels, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. Modi said the ambitious action will be impossible without adequate climate finance from developed nations. “It is India’s expectation that the world’s developed nations make $1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible,” Modi said at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Modi announced on August 15 that India has installed 100 GW of renewable energy. He added India is the only country among G20 nations progressing rapidly to meet its climate goals.

Sitharaman referred to Modi’s comments at the COP26 summit that “what is needed today is mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption”. She added this strategy opens up huge employment opportunities and will take the country on a sustainable development path. “This Budget proposes several near-term and long-term actions accordingly.”

Other actions proposed include the circular economy transition, which is expected to help in productivity enhancement in a sustainable manner.

The action plans for electronic waste, end-of-life vehicles, used oil waste, and toxic and hazardous industrial waste are ready. As many as 5% to 7% biomass pellets will be co-fired in thermal power plants resulting in CO2 savings of 38 MMT annually. This will also help avoid stubble burning in northern states, the minister said. Energy efficiency and savings measures will be promoted.

Agroforestry and private forestry will be implemented. Financial support will be provided to farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who want to take up agroforestry.

Climate and energy experts welcomed the announcements on transitioning to a low carbon economy. “By referring to climate action as a sunrise sector and employment generator, the Union Budget 2022 has sent an important signal to markets, financial institutions, and the workforce. We now need the power of government incentives, aggregation, and de-risking for clean energy to be complemented by standards for low-carbon materials, skilling for battery recycling, and consultative processes for green infrastructure projects,” said Ulka Kelkar, director, climate programme, World Resources Institute India.

Kelkar said biomass pellets, energy-efficient buildings, coal gasification, and agroforestry are just the start of the transition to a carbon-neutral economy. “The upcoming green hydrogen mission and circular economy action plans can initiate a deep shift towards industrial decarbonisation,” said Kelkar.

Gagan Sidhu, director, CEEW Centre for Energy Finance, said the Budget proposal to issue sovereign green bonds has several benefits, principal among which is signalling the country’s seriousness in pursuing climate action. “India will now join a select group of countries, primarily European, which have issued such bonds. We can also expect this move to catalyse the development of the domestic corporate green bond market.” Sidhu said green bond issuances by Indian companies in the overseas debt capital markets have considerably lagged so far. “If sovereign green bonds price at lower yields versus their non-green counterparts, it will also provide an added signal for the private sector to direct their own capital towards green investments.”