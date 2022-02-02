Budget 2022: Special mobility zones, EV battery-swapping policy soon

A policy on battery swapping business and special mobility zones for electric-only vehicles are among steps the government will take to promote clean transport, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while unveiling the Union Budget for the 2022-23 financial year.

The measures are in line with the government’s target of making electric vehicles at least 30% of private car sales by the year 2030, a step that will help reduce pollution as well as lower India’s dependency on crude oil imports.

“We will promote a shift to use of public transport in urban areas. This will be complemented by clean tech and governance solutions, special mobility zones with zero fossil-fuel policy, and EV vehicles,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The battery swapping policy is expected to give a boost to e-commerce delivery and three-wheeler transport service sector as both these categories are bound by time constraints, making swapping a discharged battery for a fully charged one more viable than on-spot recharging that can take hours.

“Considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up charging stations at scale, a battery swapping policy will be brought out and inter-operability standards will be formulated. The private sector will be encouraged to develop sustainable and innovative business models for ‘Battery or Energy as a Service’. This will improve efficiency in the EV eco-system,” she added.

Along with the 30% target for private cars, the government has identified a 70% target for commercial vehicles to be electric and 40% of buses and 80% of two- and three-wheelers to run on electric by 2030.

Talking to reporters after the budget, Union power minister RK Singh said the special mobility zones would mean that only EVs or equivalent vehicles will be allowed to ply. “Such zones are likely to be created in overcrowded areas. For example, in Delhi, Connaught Place or Sarojini Nagar could be declared special mobility zones,” he said.

Last month (January), the power ministry revised the rules for the EV charging infrastructure in the country, in which it allowed owners to charge EVs using existing electricity connections in their homes or offices. The government also allowed allotment of government land to private entities through bidding for setting up public charging stations (PCS).

Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and co-founder, Bounce, one of the biggest battery swapping companies for two-wheelers in India, said the budget announcements will facilitate faster adoption of EVs in the country. “With the Budget 2022 -2023 announcement on bringing out a robust battery swapping policy, this is a vindication of the path that we have pioneered for Bounce. Government and policymakers have recognised battery swapping as the most effective solution to accelerate EV adoption in India by addressing range anxiety and hesitancy in adoption as well as considering the pragmatic aspects of setting up charging infrastructure – for instance, space constraints in urban areas for dedicated charging stations,” he said.

“We believe this move can enable affordable and clean mobility at scale. At Bounce, we are nearing a million battery swaps already and the finance minister’s announcement ties in with our vision that clean, affordable mobility is a fundamental right,” Hallekere added.

According to the data with the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), India has 974,313 registered electric vehicles. But, only 1,028 public charging stations (PCS) have been installed throughout the country so far, according to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

Siddharth Sikka, co-founder, Battery Smart, another company that’s trying to build battery-swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers in India, said, “We hope that the policy will address the industry demand to lower GST on batteries from the current rate of 18% and bring swap batteries under the umbrella of FAME subsidy.”

At present, only about 2-3 e-car variants cost below ₹15 lakh in the country. The cost of two-wheelers and three-wheelers have already come almost at par with the existing petrol after factoring in the subsidies. Apart from the high cost of EVs, a major cause for the sluggish sale of EVs in the country, other than Delhi, has been the lack of charging infrastructure.

