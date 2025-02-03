Budget disappointing, left state with ‘empty vessel’: Siddaramaiah

Chief minister Siddaramaiah criticised the Union Budget 2025-26, accusing the Centre of disregarding the state’s contributions and leaving it with an “empty vessel”. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (ANI)

Speaking in Mysuru on Saturday, Siddaramaiah expressed disappointment over the budget’s failure to allocate funds for critical state projects despite Karnataka being one of the highest tax-contributing states in the country.

Siddaramaiah lamented that multiple appeals to the Union government for key infrastructure and water projects had been overlooked. He specifically pointed to the absence of allocations for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir in Kanakapura, the Upper Bhadra water project, and the Mahadayi and Krishna river irrigation initiatives.

“The budget is deeply disappointing from Karnataka’s perspective. We had hoped for support on several crucial projects, but our requests were completely ignored,” he said. He further noted that Bengaluru, a significant contributor to India’s economic growth, had also been sidelined. “We sought funds for improving stormwater drainage and business corridors in Bengaluru, but the Centre responded with nothing but an empty vessel,” he added.

Siddaramaiah alleged that political considerations influenced the allocation of resources, citing special grants awarded to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. “This government is prioritising its political interests over fair resource distribution. Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have received special packages for two consecutive years, while Karnataka has been ignored,” he claimed. Predicting a similar outcome for Bihar in the future, he remarked, “I have a feeling that Bihar, too, will soon receive the same ‘chombu’ (empty vessel) treatment as Karnataka.”

State minister for large and medium industries, MB Patil, echoed the CM’s concerns, calling the budget “highly disappointing.” He criticised the Union government for not announcing a special package for north Karnataka and lamented the lack of progress in securing an AIIMS facility for the region.

“In summary, this is yet another anti-people budget,” he said, accusing the Centre of failing to meet Karnataka’s development needs. He also questioned the credibility of the tax relief measures introduced in the budget. “While the government has announced tax exemption up to ₹12 lakh, the exemption vanishes entirely if income exceeds even by a rupee. Instead, the individual is taxed at over 20%. This is not real relief; rather, it complicates tax benefits for the middle class,” Patil argued.

Patil also raised concerns about stagnation in capital expenditure, warning that the lack of increased investment could hinder economic growth. “To compete with countries like China, we need a significant boost in capital investment. The absence of such a plan in this budget is concerning,” he said. Stressing Karnataka’s importance as a hub for IT, biotechnology, and startups, Patil criticized the lack of incentives for industrial expansion and infrastructure development in the state.

He accused the Modi-led government of prioritizing election-focused schemes over genuine economic progress. “Karnataka plays a crucial role in India’s export economy, yet the Centre has overlooked its needs. Allocating funds with an electoral agenda rather than developmental vision will not benefit the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP hailed the budget as visionary and inclusive. Party leaders praised Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposals, arguing that the budget offers significant relief to the middle class and the agricultural sector.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa called the budget a step toward making India a developed nation. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a visionary budget that strengthens the journey towards a developed India,” he posted on social media. He asserted that the budget would empower farmers, small and medium enterprises, and the middle class while focusing on investment-friendly policies and job creation.

Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai echoed these sentiments, describing the budget as a major push for Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat initiatives. Speaking in Hubballi, he commended the balance between economic and social infrastructure.

“This budget is inclusive, benefiting farmers, women, youth, and SC/ST communities,” Bommai said. He highlighted the increased income tax exemption as a major advantage for the middle class. “By raising the exemption limit to ₹12 lakh, the budget encourages savings and investments. Many expected the exemption limit to be ₹10 lakh, so this is a welcome surprise from PM Modi and FM Sitharaman,” he remarked.