Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Budget Session of Parliament to begin on Jan 31; Union budget on Feb 1
india news

Budget Session of Parliament to begin on Jan 31; Union budget on Feb 1

Officials said they were exploring options such as a staggered timetables for Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and seating arrangements that take care of social distancing during the session
The Budget Session will coincide with elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. (REUTERS)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:13 PM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji

NEW DELHI: Parliament’s Budget Session will be held from January 31 to April 8 with a nearly month-long recess after the first half. The Union budget will be presented on February 1 and the President will address a joint sitting of both Houses.

The schedule has been announced amid a spike in Covid-19 cases and the session will coincide with the elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.The last five Parliament sessions were curtailed due to the pandemic.

Officials said they were exploring options such as a staggered timetables for the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and seating arrangements that take care of social distancing during the Budget Session.

“We are looking at various options. But the final decision will depend on the Covid situation towards the end of this month. The Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman will meet around January 25 or 26 to decide how to run the session,” said an official, who did not want to be named. The official added it is unclear whether the session will face any curtailment amid the surge in Covid-19 cases as many lawmakers, key leaders, and officials of both Houses have contracted the disease.

RELATED STORIES

A second official said elections in five states are another key factor that might result in a curtailed session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP