Budget Session of Parliament to begin on Jan 31; Union budget on Feb 1

NEW DELHI: Parliament’s Budget Session will be held from January 31 to April 8 with a nearly month-long recess after the first half. The Union budget will be presented on February 1 and the President will address a joint sitting of both Houses.

The schedule has been announced amid a spike in Covid-19 cases and the session will coincide with the elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.The last five Parliament sessions were curtailed due to the pandemic.

Officials said they were exploring options such as a staggered timetables for the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and seating arrangements that take care of social distancing during the Budget Session.

“We are looking at various options. But the final decision will depend on the Covid situation towards the end of this month. The Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman will meet around January 25 or 26 to decide how to run the session,” said an official, who did not want to be named. The official added it is unclear whether the session will face any curtailment amid the surge in Covid-19 cases as many lawmakers, key leaders, and officials of both Houses have contracted the disease.

A second official said elections in five states are another key factor that might result in a curtailed session.

