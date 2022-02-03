Budget session: Oppn, NDA allies criticise Centre in Parliament

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government found itself at the receiving end of criticism from the Opposition as well as parties that usually support the ruling dispensation during a debate on the President’s speech in Parliament on Thursday.

The Biju Janata Dal, a party supportive of the NDA, slammed the Centre even as NDA’s ally, Janata Dal (United), reminded the government that as long as all states don’t grow, the government’s claims of development would not be successful. BJD and the Trinamool Congress (TMC)— a party that has clashed with the congress in recent months, and poached several lawmakers— even reiterated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s point, made in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, that India is a union of states, in a bid to corner the government during in the Lower House.

In both Houses, opposition parties attacked the Union government for failing to provide jobs and bring the economy on track.

In Rajya Sabha, minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked the Congress for not being able to differentiate between personalities and the country. He said for the party, dynasty ruled over all else.

He said the BJP restored the “Prime Minister’s institution and the hijacked credibility and restored character and commitment” and put an end to the practice of “cut and commission” and “politics of appeasement.”

“Eight years ago, the PMO [Prime Minister’s Office] was run from somewhere else, the PM used to get directions from somewhere else and not just that, Cabinet decisions were dismissed as nonsense and nuisance. Today, we don’t have a helpless PM but a strong PM (majboot, majboor nahi),” he said. He said the government had also put an end to “laal batti’ [red beacon] culture that irked the common man.

He said the government had been successful in curbing terror and riots that were commonplace in the previous regime.

In the Lok Sabha, BJD floor leader Pinaki Mishra dubbed “terrible unemployment and jobless growth” as the “worst possible problem in the country”, referring to sweeping protests in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar last month over alleged irregularities in railway recruitment exams.

“The government should not make these glorious promises. They said, we will double farmer’s income by 2022. None of this is happening. Wake up and smell the coffee. Second issue is the inflation situation. Women, youth are suffering due to inflation,” he said.

Mishra even debunked the government’s claims on highest tele-density and said, “Telecom revolution came in the UPA [United Progressive Alliance]. Today we can’t claim credit for high tele-density,” Mishra said.

The BJD, a staunch rival of the Congress in Odisha, referred to Gandhi’s comments on the Constitution made on Wednesday. “One member rightly said, India is a union of states. The new IAS rule is a very dangerous situation. PM must be mindful of the resentment of the states,” Mishra added, referring to controversial changes in the cadre allocation rules proposed by the Centre.

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh hailed the PM but asked if the Centre “doesn’t develop backward states, how can you realise the goals envisaged by the President in his speech?”

He stood in support of the government, praised the PM for various welfare schemes but also reminded the government that, “When Bihar and Jharkhand were divided, there was not much left in our state. There was a provision to give ₹1,000 crore to Bihar every year, but it has been stopped.” He also reiterated the long-pending demand to accord special status to Bihar. “If any organ is not functioning how can a person be healthy?” Singh asked.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Nama Nageshwar Rao alleged that the government didn’t give money to Telangana and alleged that the state didn’t get any new medical college, IIT, IIIT or a mega textile park.

BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy spoke about how the PM was thinking big and developing India for the long term. “If our PM thinks about long term, we must support.” Rudy also responded to Gandhi’s comments that India was isolated and said, “Yesterday, a leader spoke about two Indias and how we are isolated. He said, no international leader came as guest on this Republic Day. It was because of the Covid situation. Let’s not forget that US president Barack Obama came on Republic Day during the NDA government.”

TMC’s Mahua Moitra lashed out at the government and claimed, “This government wants to alter history. You have already succeeded in hailing Gandhi’s assassin.” She said the three farm laws were repealed because of “your fear of 70 seats in western UP, and not so much for 700 farmers who died.” She challenged the government stand that the controversy over the Pegasus spyware can’t be discussed because it was sub-judice and said, “You brought down a government over 2G, when it was sub-judice.” She was referring to the 2G scam that erupted in the UPA era.

She repeated Gandhi’s statement that India is a union of states but added that this government was in “splendid isolation”.

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Ripun Bora said there was a drastic fall in the income of 840 million people during the pandemic but the President‘s address did not mention any of this. Bora also raised the issue of examining the need to continue with the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and made a pointed reference to the killings of residents in Nagaland last year during a botched operation by the armed forces. His colleague, Digvijaya Singh, said the disparity between the rich and the poor had grown. He also drew attention to communal polarisation and said religiosity has affected the country’s unity in diversity.

TMC’s Jawahar Sircar said the country’s economy had never gone through such a bad patch. “The bottom half of India has lost what they had and hold 13% of the wealth and the top 10% have about 22%. About 14 crore have been pushed into poverty in the last two years.”