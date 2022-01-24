Bulli Bai app case: Judicial custody of first accused Vishal Jha ends today

The judicial custody of Vishal Jha, the first person accused in the Bulli Bai app case, will end on Monday. Jha, along with Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat, were sent to judicial custody in connection with the hate app that sparked an outrage for derogatory content against Muslim women.

Mumbai's Bandra court will decide on the further course of action today.

The court had last week rejected Jha's anticipatory bail petition, ruling that “it was a direct onslaught upon the dignity and modesty of the woman of a particular community”.

Jha, an engineering student from Bengaluru, had claimed that he was framed in the matter and has nothing to do with the alleged offense.

The 21-year-old was remanded to judicial custody on January 10 when he tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to the BMC ward for isolation and treatment.

The Mumbai court had earlier sent Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat to 14-day judicial custody till January 28.

The Delhi Police had registered a separate case based on the complaint of a journalist for offences under Sections 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion etc), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national-integration), 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

