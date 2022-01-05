Bulli Bai app: IWPC condemns harassment of Muslim women

The Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) has condemned the harassment and degradation of Muslim women through the “Bulli Bai” app, used to put them on “auction” with photographs sourced without permission.

The IWPC thanked Mumbai police for prompt action and arresting those allegedly involved in developing the controversial app.

“What we understand by Bulli Bai App is that it is a well-planned conspiracy to persecute minority and promote gender-based violence against Muslim women. India Women’s Press Corps strongly condemns this act of degradation and indecent conspiracy against women,” IWPC said in a statement and expressed solidarity with the victims of the app.

It paid tribute to the courageous women who did not stop fighting despite the conspiracy of hatred against them. “... we will not allow our voices to be suppressed against violence or injustice against women.”

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old engineering student, who allegedly met on social media due to their common interest in Hindutva ideology and later allegedly collaborated to put up webpages where hundreds of Muslim women were “auctioned”.