Bengaluru, After arresting a man allegedly involved in a series of house burglaries, Bengaluru Police also nabbed four others who allegedly assaulted and robbed him after snatching the stolen property, officials said on Friday. Burglar and persons who robbed him of stolen goods arrested, property recovered

After the man was robbed of stolen goods, he was prompted to carry out two more burglaries later the same night, they added.

With their arrests, police claimed to have recovered stolen property, including gold ornaments and cash worth ₹70 lakhs.

The matter came to light after a resident of Mandur village here filed a complaint at Avalahalli police station on November 24, they said.

The complainant in his petition stated that he and his family had travelled to Dharmasthala on November 22. When they returned around midnight on November 23, they found that 90 grams of gold ornaments and ₹1.75 lakh cash, which were kept in the cupboard, had been stolen by unknown persons.,

During the investigation, the police developed leads through multiple angles following which on December 2, they intercepted a person identified as Ishay Raj in Parvathinagar in Medahalli, who had come to sell a gold chain stolen in the burglary, a senior police officer said.

One gold chain was seized from him, and during interrogation, he confessed to having committed the theft of gold ornaments and cash in this case, he said.

Later, during further interrogation, Raj revealed that after stealing gold ornaments and cash from the particular house in Avalahalli limits, four unknown persons assaulted him near Mandur crematorium and forcibly snatched the stolen property from him.

He further confessed that on the same day, Raj had committed two additional house burglaries in the station limits after being robbed a total of three house thefts on that day, the officer said.

Subsequently, the four accused who had assaulted Raj and robbed gold ornaments and cash from him were apprehended at Mandur village here, he said.

With their arrests, police have recovered a total of 447 grams of gold ornaments, ₹28,250 cash and a two-wheeler used in the offence, with the value of the total stolen property estimated to be ₹70 lakhs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.