e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bus carrying 34 passengers allegedly ‘hijacked’ by finance company in Agra

Bus carrying 34 passengers allegedly ‘hijacked’ by finance company in Agra

All passengers are safe and have been provided with an alternate bus for their destination, Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:48 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Agra
The bus belonged to a travel agency in Gwalior and the owner had died on Tuesday due to Covid-19.
The bus belonged to a travel agency in Gwalior and the owner had died on Tuesday due to Covid-19.(Bharat Bhushan Hindustan Times)
         

A private bus carrying 34 passengers from Gurugram was allegedly ‘hijacked’ from Agra and taken towards Jhansi by the staff of a finance company. The bus was later traced near Jhansi.

All passengers are safe and have been provided with an alternate bus for their destination, Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

‘The private bus began its journey on Tuesday evening for Panna in Madhya Pradesh. There were 34 passengers in the bus out of whom 13 had to get down at Chatarpur in Madhya Pradesh while remaining were to travel to Panna in Madhya Pradesh, stated SP (West) Agra, rural, Ravi Kumar.

Also read: 15-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh town

“The bus had just crossed Mathura when it was stopped by car-borne miscreants on the Southern Bye Pass of Agra. They took the bus in control after forcing the driver, conductor and helper to get down. The driver of the finance company started driving the bus towards Jhansi at about 2 am on Wednesday” informed SP Ravi Kumar.

“The driver, along with the and helper, were told to get into the waiting car, which moved around Agra. They were later dropped at Kuberpur. The staff of finance company returned the personal mobile and cash that the conductor and driver were carrying. However, they took the ticket money collected by them from the passengers to return them. All three were also provided food and were not harassed by the staff of the finance company,” he said. Nonetheless, the incident created panic.

“The bus belonged to a travel agency in Gwalior and the owner had died on Tuesday due to Covid-19. The bus was ‘hijacked’ by the staff of the finance company,” Kumar.

“The bus has been traced and the passengers have been provided with an alternate bus. We have talked to one of the passengers in the bus named Dharmendra Chaturvedi who confirmed that they were safe,” the official added.

“Required legal action would be taken against the staff and finance company,” added the SP.

tags
top news
In Gen Bajwa’s Saudi trip, an apology, snub and then a new proposal
In Gen Bajwa’s Saudi trip, an apology, snub and then a new proposal
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
UGC warns institutes against retaining original docs of faculty members
UGC warns institutes against retaining original docs of faculty members
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
‘Truth will surface’: Politicians welcome SC verdict in Sushant case
‘Truth will surface’: Politicians welcome SC verdict in Sushant case
India’s Covid-19 toll crosses 1,000-mark for third time in 10 days
India’s Covid-19 toll crosses 1,000-mark for third time in 10 days
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In