Bus carrying 34 passengers allegedly ‘hijacked’ by finance company in Agra

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:48 IST

A private bus carrying 34 passengers from Gurugram was allegedly ‘hijacked’ from Agra and taken towards Jhansi by the staff of a finance company. The bus was later traced near Jhansi.

All passengers are safe and have been provided with an alternate bus for their destination, Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

‘The private bus began its journey on Tuesday evening for Panna in Madhya Pradesh. There were 34 passengers in the bus out of whom 13 had to get down at Chatarpur in Madhya Pradesh while remaining were to travel to Panna in Madhya Pradesh, stated SP (West) Agra, rural, Ravi Kumar.

“The bus had just crossed Mathura when it was stopped by car-borne miscreants on the Southern Bye Pass of Agra. They took the bus in control after forcing the driver, conductor and helper to get down. The driver of the finance company started driving the bus towards Jhansi at about 2 am on Wednesday” informed SP Ravi Kumar.

“The driver, along with the and helper, were told to get into the waiting car, which moved around Agra. They were later dropped at Kuberpur. The staff of finance company returned the personal mobile and cash that the conductor and driver were carrying. However, they took the ticket money collected by them from the passengers to return them. All three were also provided food and were not harassed by the staff of the finance company,” he said. Nonetheless, the incident created panic.

“The bus belonged to a travel agency in Gwalior and the owner had died on Tuesday due to Covid-19. The bus was ‘hijacked’ by the staff of the finance company,” Kumar.

“The bus has been traced and the passengers have been provided with an alternate bus. We have talked to one of the passengers in the bus named Dharmendra Chaturvedi who confirmed that they were safe,” the official added.

“Required legal action would be taken against the staff and finance company,” added the SP.