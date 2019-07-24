Businessman shot dead in Delhi’s Welcome; police suspect personal rivalry

A 36-year-old businessman dealing in metals was killed after three to four bike-borne assailants shot at him while he was driving his Honda Amaze car in northeast Delhi’s Welcome around midnight.

More than half a dozen bullets were fired at the car, though the exact number of bullets that hit the businessman is still not clear. The police said they are suspecting personal rivalry. They are also exploring other possible motives behind the murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the businessman, Imran (only first name known so far), was driving a Honda Amaze car when some assailants on bikes waylaid him, opened fire and escaped .

“The police control room received a call regarding the incident at around 12.30 am. The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. We have registered a case of murder and are looking for the suspects. The CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime spot are being analysed for clues,” said Thakur.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 10:58 IST