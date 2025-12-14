Patna, Bylaws have been made for the 480-year-old tomb of Sher Shah Suri, an Afghan king who ruled parts of north India, to help the authorities resolve the problem of protecting the monument in Bihar’s Sasaram, and developing the locality in its vicinity at the same time. Bylaws made for Sher Shah Suri's 480-yr-old tomb in Bihar for conservation, periphery development

The National Monuments Authority has enacted the legislation after obtaining objections and suggestions from various stakeholders of the memorial of the Afghan ruler, who was also known for his exceptional administrative skill.

Built between 1540 and 1545 CE, the tomb stands in the middle of an artificial lake at Sasaram, a historical town in the south-western district of the state. Designed by Mir Muhammad Aliwal Khan, it is popularly referred to as the ‘second Taj Mahal of India’.

According to experts, the bye-law will bridge the gap between managing the ambient environment near a protected site and the requirements of the populace inhabiting immediate vicinity of such monuments.

It is expected that with a site-specific bye-law, common people as well as administrative and local stakeholders would find it easy to meet their construction, repair and other development-related requirements.

However, according to the bylaw, new constructions should be in harmony with the existing architectural style and compatible with the surrounding historic character and streetscapes.

No intrusive materials like cladding or use of panelling on the exterior facade should be permitted, it said, adding that the use of coloured glazing should also be discouraged.

OP Jaiswal, former Professor in the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, Patna University, welcomed the bye-laws for the tomb of Sher Shah Suri in Sasaram.

“The Central government and other authorities must come out with such bye-laws for other protected monuments in the state. Protection of such monuments is important for our next generation,” Jaiswal told PTI.

The tomb features an octagonal structure with a central chamber, a wide verandah, and eight pillared cupolas. Accessed via a causeway, the tomb is elevated on a stone terrace with a battlemented parapet and domed pavilions.

Architectural details like stone jali fretwork and remnants of decorative tiles highlight its artistic brilliance, experts said.

The NMA published the bye-law on Sher Shah’s tomb on December 21, 2021, and invited objections or suggestions from the public.

“The objections/suggestions, received before the specified date, have been duly considered by the NMA in consultation with the Competent Authority. Now… the National Monuments Authority, hereby makes the bye-laws,” says the document.

“Although the ‘City Development Plan , Sasaram’ has been prepared, it does not provide specific land use guidelines. The existing use of land around the Protected Monument primarily consists of cultivation, open barren land, residential, and institutional areas,” it said.

Now, the bylaws provide guidelines to the authorities, experts said.

