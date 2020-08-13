e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / C’garh: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs1.46 crore in Mahasamund

C’garh: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs1.46 crore in Mahasamund

A native of Rajasthan, Vaishanav has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Arms Act, 1959, the police said,

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:25 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times
Vaishnav was allegedly looking for customers to sell the contraband drugs in Mahasamund, when the police arrested him.
Vaishnav was allegedly looking for customers to sell the contraband drugs in Mahasamund, when the police arrested him. (HT file photo for representation)
         

The police have busted an inter-state drug-peddling racket, seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore, recovered an automatic pistol, two magazines from an employee of the Lokayukta office in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, who has been arrested, the officials said on Thursday.

The arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested accused’s possession, they added.

“The arrested accused, identified as Shankar Lal Vaishnav, is a Group-D employee, who was posted at Lokayukta office in Raipur. He was arrested from Ghodari chowk on NH (national highway)-53 on Wednesday evening,” said Prafull Thakur, superintendent of police (SP), Mahasamund.

Vaishnav, a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, stays at Kashiram Nagar, Raipur, the police said.

He has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Arms Act, 1959, the police said,

Vaishnav was allegedly looking for customers to sell the contraband drugs in Mahasamund, when the police arrested him.

“Vaishnav was found to be carrying 730 grams of brown sugar on him, when he was arrested,” the SP said.

“The brown sugar is suspected to be smuggled from Pakistan via Rajasthan. Another person is likely to be involved in the drug-smuggling racket. Vaishnav, too, has confessed to his Pakistan links,” the SP added.

Chhattisgarh Police authorities, who are interrogating Vaishnav, will hand him over to the state’s Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) for further investigation in the case.

tags
top news
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
In Jaipur, CLP meeting to be held at CM Gehlot’s residence today ahead of assembly session
In Jaipur, CLP meeting to be held at CM Gehlot’s residence today ahead of assembly session
SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In