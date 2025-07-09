New Delhi, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Wednesday chaired a review meeting here to evaluate technological innovations and international collaborations aimed at rejuvenating India's rivers, with a special focus on smaller urban rivers. C R Paatil reviews smart river management innovations, emphasises tech-driven rejuvenation efforts

The meeting, held under the Namami Gange Programme, brought together research teams from premier institutions and international partners to present their latest tools and strategies for sustainable river management.

Commending the collaborative efforts and scientific depth of the participating teams, Paatil stressed the need to swiftly translate research into actionable on-ground interventions.

"The government is committed to ensuring 'Aviral aur Nirmal Ganga' and expects all stakeholders to scale up these initiatives to secure a cleaner and healthier water future for the nation," he said.

Key presentations were made by IIT BHU under Smart Laboratory on Clean Rivers , developed in collaboration with Denmark, and IIT Delhi under the IND-RIVERS initiative, in partnership with the Netherlands.

IND-RIVERS focuses on urban river ecosystems and a Decision Support System designed for river rejuvenation and management, with an initial focus on the Varuna river in Uttar Pradesh.

The DSS, featuring advanced modules for population forecasting, water demand and supply estimates, sewage load analysis and sewage treatment plant priority zone identification, is anchored by the Small Rivers Management Tool .

Officials said the SRMT is a fast-response scientific interface designed for policymakers and can be scaled to other rivers and catchments. The tool also boasts of robust login security and a user-friendly interface, the minister was informed during a demonstration.

During the discussions, the use of Managed Aquifer Recharge to boost river base flows through real-time hydrogeological modelling was also highlighted.

The minister reviewed two cutting-edge projects hydrogeological modelling in the Varuna basin and fingerprint analysis of emerging pollutants in the Ganga basin. Both of these are using technologies like FloaTEM and LC-HRMS to improve monitoring and treatment of river pollution.

IIT Delhi presented a roadmap for establishing a Centre of Excellence under the IND-RIVERS initiative in collaboration with the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the government of the Netherlands.

The proposed centre will conduct practical research, provide training and serve as an incubator for water-sector startups.

The focus areas include Urban River Management Plans, Digital Twin technology, AI-based geospatial modelling and solutions to tackle pollutants like plastics, the officials said.

