CA kills self using helium gas in Delhi Airbnb: ‘Death is the most beautiful…’

A 25-year-old chartered accountant died by suicide by inhaling helium gas at an Airbnb flat in New Delhi's Bengali Market area, police said on Tuesday. The man was a CA working at a company in Gurugram, who had booked the place from July 20 to 28. The saddest part of my life was my birth; death is the most beautiful part of my life, wrote the 25-year-old CA who died suicide.(Unsplash/Representative)

The helium gas is believed to have been purchased for ₹3,500 from a Ghaziabad supplier found via IndiaMART, according to news agency PTI.

The deceased, who resided at a paying guest house in Mehrauli, detailed the reason for his drastic act in his chilling suicide note, which was recovered from his pocket, as well as on Facebook.

"I am writing a suicide note in case if you didn't see my post on social media in case someone deletes my post. I am going away, and no one should be held responsible for this," he wrote. According to the note, the man was alone since his father died in 2003. After his father's death, his mother married someone else, and he was raised by his grandparents. He struggled immensely after the death of his grandmother, which turned him into a recluse.

Helium gas cylinder found in room

The man had checked into a guest house near Janpath on July 28. When staff noticed his room was locked from inside for an extended period, they alerted the police. A team from the Barakhamba Police Station broke open the door, and found a helium gas cylinder connected to three plastic pipes, PTI reported, citing an officer. The officer also added that helium inhalation is highly fatal for it leads to a lack of oxygen in the body.

The note mentions that despite personal efforts to work on himself, as well as help from outsiders, he was unable to make a difference in his life.

"The saddest part of my life was my birth; death is the most beautiful part of my life. If you're reading this, I'm already gone. I wasn't deeply connected to anyone, nor was anyone to me. There's no reason, no regret, and no complaint," the note read.

He urged the police and government not to hold any other parties responsible for his death and as his final wish, he requested that his organs be donated and his money used to support charitable causes, such as an orphanage or an old age home.

The man's body was received by his uncle and cousins.

(Inputs from PTI)