Home / India News / Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana approved by cabinet; will cost Rs 1,584 crore this year, Rs 22,810 crore for entire scheme period from 2020-2023

Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana approved by cabinet; will cost Rs 1,584 crore this year, Rs 22,810 crore for entire scheme period from 2020-2023

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:43 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Union Cabinet has approved Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana at an expenditure of Rs. 1,584 crores for the current financial year and Rs.22,810 crores for the entire Scheme period i.e. 2020-2023; scheme to benefit around 58.5 lakh employees.

The Union Cabinet has also approved USOF Scheme for providing mobile coverage in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam under the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for North Eastern Region; project to provide mobile coverage to 2374 uncovered villages.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added shortly.

