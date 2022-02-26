Cabinet approves nationwide roll-out of Ayushman mission

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the nationwide roll-out of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) with a budget of ₹16,000 crore for five years, the government said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centre said that under ABDM, citizens will be able to create their Ayushman Bharat health account numbers to which their digital health records can be linked. This will enable the creation of longitudinal health records for individuals and improve clinical decision making by health care providers, it added.

“Digital health solutions across healthcare ecosystem have proven to be of immense benefit over the years, with CoWIN, Arogya Setu and eSanjeevani further demonstrating the role technology can play in enabling access to healthcare. However, there is a need to integrate such solutions for continuum of care, and effective utilisation of resources,” the government statement said.

It will improve equitable access to quality health care by encouraging use of technologies such as telemedicine and enabling national portability of health services.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the implementation of ABDM and said that the Ayushman Bharat Health Count Number (ABHA Number) will strengthen the digital health ecosystem in India.

“Now citizens of India will be able to keep their health records in one place through the ABHA number. ABHA number will prove useful for quick and quality healthcare,” he tweeted.

“Ayushman Bharat Health Count Number (ABHA Number) will strengthen the digital health ecosystem in the country. Now the citizens will be able to access their health records anywhere in a digital way,” he added.

As per the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the National Health Authority (NHA) will be the implementing agency of ABDM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the foundation laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) and other digital initiatives of the government, ABDM aims to create a seamless online platform through the provision of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.

The pilot of ABDM was completed in the six Union territories of Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep with successful demonstration of technology platform developed by the NHA, the statement said.

During the pilot, digital sandbox was created in which more than 774 partner solutions are undergoing integration. As on February 24 this year, 17,33,69,087 Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts have been created and 10,114 doctors and 17,319 health facilities have been registered in ABDM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}