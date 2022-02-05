Cabinet conundrum looms over Bommai-led BJP govt in Karnataka

Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s scheduled visit to Delhi on Monday has raised hopes for several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from the state who aspire ministerial berths in the likely expansion of the cabinet.

Several legislators, including MP Renukacharya and R Shankar, among others, were seen visiting the chief minister on Friday as they make their case to be considered to be included in the council of ministers.

“I have met the chief minister and the BJP president and asked for a cabinet post. There is no harm in asking for a post (made a minister). Have I made any statement against the party or the government on the streets? If anyone does, strict action needs to be taken against them. There is no one bigger than the party. Arun Singh (BJP’s Karnataka in-charge) had called me two days ago and I will go to Delhi to meet him. But I will not do anything secretively,” Renukacharya, the legislator from Honnali, said on Friday.

Renukacharya, who is also the political secretary to the chief minister, is among many who have expressed their displeasure for being overlooked while others, including those who joined the BJP in 2019, were being favoured.

With elections scheduled in at least five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa, the BJP top brass has been unable to give the state’s party unit the attention it deserves. Several of its legislators have questioned the need to continue with the new entrants in the cabinet, whom Renukacharya tacitly referred to as ‘instant food’.

There are four vacant seats in the 34-member cabinet of Bommai and it has become a tricky proposition for the BJP on whom to retain or remove in the likelihood of an expansion or a reshuffle.

Bommai has been in the thick of the storm ever since he inherited the government from his mentor, BS Yediyurappa, in July last year. His actions have piled on the challenges for the chief minister whose government has been accused of widespread corruption including laundering money through Bitcoin, charging commission from contractors, reservation demands by various communities and the infighting within the BJP which he has been unable to contain.

Developments which threaten his own tenure at the top office which he is trying to thwart to not just remain chief minister till 2023 but also be the face of the next elections--a possibility which has been opposed by his own party members from Karnataka.

Renukacharya had alleged that at least half of the cabinet members did not receive phone calls from BJP legislators and were “arrogant”.

People aware of the developments said that there might be a cabinet reshuffle as well which could trigger more unrest within an already divided house.

Shankar was dropped from the cabinet when Bommai took over and he, on Thursday, said that the chief minister has promised to do good to him.

“I have been very patient when listening to the earlier CM and the incumbent one. I have not expressed anything unsavoury in public and I am 100% sure that I will be inducted in the cabinet expansion or reshuffle,” he said.

Speculation is also rife that several leaders from within the BJP are in talks with the Congress.

Basanagouda Patil (Yatna), the BJP legislator from Bijapur city (Vijayapura), has made statements to this effect, which several seniors from his own party have denied.

KS Eshwarappa on Friday said that he will not believe that anyone from the BJP, who are ‘Hindutva vadi’ will leave for the Congress.

People aware of the developments say that legislators who defected from the Congress to the BJP are in talks with their parent parties for a possible return that is likely to play out closer to the 2023 assembly elections.

The meeting between BJP legislator and minister Anand Singh with state Congress president DK Shivakumar earlier this week at the latter’s residence had fueled speculations of likely defections.