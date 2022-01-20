Cabinet extends tenure of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis till 2025

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) for three years with effect from April 1 this year.

Announcing the decision, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said, “The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the extension of the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis for three years from April 1, 2022. Now it will remain in effect till March 31, 2025.”

Modi government is determined to work for the welfare of safai karamcharis, Thakur added.

“The commission is responsible for giving recommendations to the government regarding specific programmes for welfare of safai karamcharis, study and evaluate the existing welfare programmes for safai karamcharis, investigate cases of specific grievances,” he said.

The commission was established in 1993 as per the provisions of the NCSK Act till March 31, 1997. The validity of the Act was first extended for five years and then again for two years till February 29, 2004.

Since then, the tenure of the commission has been extended as a non-statutory body under the ministry of social justice and empowerment. The tenure of the commission has been extended from time to time through government resolutions. The present tenure is valid till March 31, 2022.

“The total implication of the extension for three years would be approximately ₹43.68 crore,” the government said in a statement.

The major beneficiaries under the commission are the safai karamcharis and identified manual scavengers in the country. As per the government data, there were 58,098 manual scavengers in the country as on December 31 last year.

“Though the government has taken many steps for the upliftment of the safai karamcharis, the deprivation suffered by them in socio-economic and educational terms is still far from being eliminated. Although manual scavenging has been almost eradicated, sporadic instances do occur. Hazardous cleaning of sewer/septic tanks continues to be an area of the highest priority for the government. Hence, the government feels that there is a continued need to monitor the various interventions and initiatives for welfare of safai karamcharis and to achieve the goal of complete mechanisation of sewer/septic tanks cleaning in the country and rehabilitation of manual scavengers,” the statement added.