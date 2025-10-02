Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
Cabinet hikes MSP for rabi crops

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 04:58 am IST

The Union Cabinet approved a 4-10% increase in MSPs for rabi crops, boosting wheat to ₹2,585/quintal to ensure better returns for farmers.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved minimum support prices (MSPs) for a slew of rabi or winter-sown crops, raising them by 4-10% for the 2026-27 season to offer remunerative returns to farmers.

The Cabinet raised the MSP for wheat, the main winter staple, by 6.6% to 2,585 a quintal. The increase in the MSPs is in line with the practice of fixing the rates at a level of at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production, first announced in the Union Budget 2018-19.

The Cabinet also stuck to a trend of clearing higher rates for oilseeds and pulses compared to other commodities because they are scarce. In absolute terms, the highest increase has been given to safflower, up 600 a quintal to 6,540, followed by lentil (masoor) at 7,000 a quintal, an increase of 300.

MSPs are federally fixed floor rates at which the government buys farm produce to help avoid distress sales. They are hiked twice a year, for summer and winter crops.

The MSP for rapeseed and mustard has been raised by 250 to 6,200, while the rate for gram (chana) was been hiked by 225 to 5,875.

The margin over cost of cultivation has been estimated at 109% for wheat, 89% for lentil, 93% for mustard, 58% for barley, 50% for safflower and 59% for gram.

“This increased MSP of rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and incentivise crop diversification,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union information and broadcasting minister, briefing reporters.

Follow Us On