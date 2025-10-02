The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved minimum support prices (MSPs) for a slew of rabi or winter-sown crops, raising them by 4-10% for the 2026-27 season to offer remunerative returns to farmers. Cabinet hikes MSP for rabi crops

The Cabinet raised the MSP for wheat, the main winter staple, by 6.6% to ₹2,585 a quintal. The increase in the MSPs is in line with the practice of fixing the rates at a level of at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production, first announced in the Union Budget 2018-19.

The Cabinet also stuck to a trend of clearing higher rates for oilseeds and pulses compared to other commodities because they are scarce. In absolute terms, the highest increase has been given to safflower, up ₹600 a quintal to ₹6,540, followed by lentil (masoor) at ₹7,000 a quintal, an increase of ₹300.

MSPs are federally fixed floor rates at which the government buys farm produce to help avoid distress sales. They are hiked twice a year, for summer and winter crops.

The MSP for rapeseed and mustard has been raised by ₹250 to ₹6,200, while the rate for gram (chana) was been hiked by ₹225 to ₹5,875.

The margin over cost of cultivation has been estimated at 109% for wheat, 89% for lentil, 93% for mustard, 58% for barley, 50% for safflower and 59% for gram.

“This increased MSP of rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and incentivise crop diversification,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union information and broadcasting minister, briefing reporters.