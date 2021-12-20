Cabinet may discuss bill on conversions today: Minister

The Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is likely to discuss the controversial anti-conversion bill in the cabinet meeting on Monday, JC Madhuswamy, Karnataka’s minister for law, parliamentary affairs and minor irrigation said.

The bill, likely to be titled ‘The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021’, will be then tabled in the lower house, people aware of the developments said.

“The bill is ready and the cabinet may discuss it tomorrow. After discussions it has to be printed and then tabling will happen. Within a day or two, it will happen. We want to get it passed in this session,” Madhuswamy told HT on Sunday.

The tabling of the bill comes at a time when the Bommai government is facing strong opposition to the proposal, especially in the backdrop of increased attacks against members of the Christian community in the state.

The bill, according to senior members of the cabinet, is aimed at restricting and penalising conversion by allurement or by force.

Several members of the Christian community and the Opposition have said that they will fight against the proposal in the house and outside.

Siddaramaiah, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, had said that his party will not allow the anti-conversion bill to be passed in the house.

He alleged that the government was making attempts such as bringing in anti-conversion law to divert the attention of the people from real issues.

“Is there a need for it? There is no need. If there is forced conversion, file a complaint against those involved and punish them. There is a law already.” he had said.

“We have gone through seven bills from different states who enacted the bill. The Congress, too, had drafted it in 2016, which was scrutinised by the then law minister but was not brought before the cabinet. We have copied the same and they cannot take any objection because they have drafted this bill,” Madhuswamy said.

A copy of the bill is doing the rounds on social media, which the government has not authenticated.

According to this bill, the government has defined “allurement” as “any gift, gratification, easy money or material benefit either in cash or kind.”

It further added that the promise of employment, free education in reputed schools run by any religious body, promise to marry, better lifestyle, divine pleasure or otherwise will also be considered as allurement.

The clause said that “disturbing the freedom of practice, rituals, and ceremonies or any integral part of a religion or offending religious sentiments” will invite action.

The bill also defined coercion, conversion, force and fraudulent as means for religious conversion, among others. “Mass conversions means where two or more persons are converted,” the bill stated.

“Prohibition of conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage. No person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by fraudulent means or by marriage nor shall any person abet or conspire such conversion,” the bill added.

Penal provisions for violations of the proposed law like jail terms extending from 3-10 years and fines capped at ₹1 lakh have been added to the bill.

“Marriage done for the sole purpose of unlawful conversion or vice-versa to be declared void,” it added. Further, the offence will be non-bailable and cognizable, the bill read.

Any person willing to convert will have to apply to the Deputy Commissioner who will scrutinise the request. Other details include the submission of personal details like date of birth, original religion, residential address and a copy of the Adhar card.

After the person appears before the DC within 21 days to confirm the contents, the official will record the statements or any objections to the same. Further, the details will be sent to other departments like revenue, social welfare, backward classes and minority welfare among others, including rural bodies, principals or headmasters of educational institutions.

“In recent years the state has noticed many instances of conversion by means of ‘allurement, coercion, force, fraudulent means and also “mass” conversion. These instances caused disturbance to public order and to punish such persons indulged in such acts at present no legislation is in existence in the state,” according to the statements or objects and reasons in the bill.

The bill added that the Law Commission of Karnataka, after studying the various laws on the subject and considering the situation in the state in its 30th report, has made a recommendation to the government to enact a suitable law on the subject.