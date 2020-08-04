Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets he is Covid-19 +ve, admitted to hospital

india

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:05 IST

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted Tuesday evening that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to hospital.

In a tweet he said he underwent a test when he noticed symptoms of Covid-19 and the report came positive following which he has been hospitalized.

#COVID19 के लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया जिसमें मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। डाक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अस्पताल में भर्ती हूँ और स्वस्थ हूँ। — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 4, 2020

He is the second member of the Narendra Modi cabinet after Union home minister Amit Shah to test positive for coronavirus.

Shah tested positive on Sunday following which he was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Two other ministers – Ravi Shankar Prasad and Babul Supriyo - have isolated themselves because they had met Shah last week.