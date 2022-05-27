Cachar officials complain against BJP MLA, say don’t compromise on our dignity

SILCHAR: Three Assam civil servants were allegedly assaulted and threatened by a BJP MLA in Assam’s Cachar district during flood relief work, a group of 30 state civil servants from Cachar have alleged in a letter to chief secretary Jishnu Baruah. The officials asked the state’s top bureaucrat to provide a positive working environment where their dignity is not compromised.

According to the May 23 representation, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai assaulted Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Dr Dipankar Nath and Assam Land Revenue Service (ALRS) officers Bikash Chetri and Hussain Mohammed during the visit of the district’s guardian minister Ashok Singhal on May 21. All of them are from Sonai revenue circle and were assigned for relief distribution duty by deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli.

They said that Lakhipur MLA called the officers thieves, asked if their degrees are fake and wanted to slap them.

“The civil service fraternity of Cachar is deeply disheartened by this act of public representative. We would like to request you to ensure us a better working environment where our personal dignity and self-respect are not trampled upon by anyone,” they said in the memorandum.

In a letter to Cachar deputy commissioner, Dr Dipankar Nath gave details of the incident. “The MLA used unparliamentary words against entire government machinery and repeatedly threatened us. Despite that, we continued our duty but the MLA kept abusing us in front of minister Ashok Singhal,” Nath said.

Kaushik Rai, however, denied the allegations and claimed that some government officials were trying to hide their failure by levelling wrong allegations.

“We found there were irregularities in distribution of relief in Sonai. We asked the officials about it and asked them to be more kind and responsible. Nobody used disrespectful words or showed a wrong attitude towards government officials, we respect them,” Rai told HT on Friday.

He insisted that Ashok Singhal entire visit was broadcast live via Facebook and watched by thousands.

“Both Ashok Singhal and I did a live from our pages and there was no moment when any one of us insulted any officer. I have talked to these officers several times after May 21, no one mentioned any abuse,” Rai added.

Deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli and minister Ashok Singhal refused to comment on this matter. However, Dr Dipankar Nath said the DC has been supportive and they are optimistic that this won’t happen again.

Cachar was one of the most affected districts in the recent floods and over 54,000 people are still living in 259 relief camps. Over 163,000 people across 291 villages have been impacted by the flood this year. A central team has arrived in the district to assess the losses and is meeting people in the affected areas. The team will head to Dima Hasao district on Saturday.