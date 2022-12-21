CAG report flags issues in Navy’s Sagar Prahari Bal

New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s Sagar Prahari Bal (SPB), set up on the back of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is facing issues pertaining to assets, infrastructure and manpower, among others, that have a bearing on its effectiveness, said a report tabled by the national auditor in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by the Prime Minister, gave its sanction for SPB in February 2009 as part of an overarching plan to strengthen the country’s maritime security.

“The urgency in CCS’s sanction following the 26/11 terror attack for setting up SPB within a period of three years so as to provide security to all coastal and offshore naval assets was diluted due to delays in creating the enabling setup (fast interceptor craft or FIC, manpower & infrastructure),” said the report tabled by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Months after the 26/11 terror attacks, the government came up with a comprehensive plan to plug the holes in India’s vulnerable maritime security. It bestowed more powers on the navy — some taken away from the Coast Guard — and named it the sole authority responsible for maritime security.

“FIC were inducted into SPB with a delay of 13 to 61 months, infrastructure for basing of FIC/SPB was still (June 2021) not available at a few naval ports envisaged in the CCS’s sanction (February 2009) and manpower deployment at the officers’ level was deficient,” CAG said in its latest report.

The operational availability and exploitation of FIC since their induction at designated ports were sub-optimal, the report added.

Maritime security remains a key focus area for the government. In February 2022, Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar (retd) took over as India’s first national maritime security coordinator (NMSC) amid growing threats to coastal security and changing power dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) where China is trying to expand its sphere of influence.

Kumar was handpicked for the challenging role. He reports directly to national security advisor Ajit Doval. To be sure, NMSC will have no forces under him.

The CCS gave its nod to the creation of the post of NMSC in November 2021. The appointment came two decades after a recommendation made by a Group of Ministers on the back of the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan to strengthen the national security architecture. The 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes gave new impetus to bolster maritime security.