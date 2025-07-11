Kolkata, The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Superintendent of Police of Birbhum district to virtually appear before the National Commission for Women on July 14 in relation to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's alleged offending language in a telephonic conversation with a police officer. Cal HC asks Birbhum SP to appear before NCW virtually in Anubrata Mondal case probe

Hearing a petition by the SP challenging summons to him by the NCW, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed that all the documents asked for by the commission be sent to it electronically.

The court directed that the NCW may, thereafter, fix a date when an officer designated by the SP will appear before the commission for answering necessary queries.

Justice Ghosh directed that an affidavit in-opposition to the contentions of the SP be filed by the NCW within July 25 and a reply to it be filed by the petitioner by August 1.

He directed that the matter will come up for hearing again on August 8, the court directed.

Appearing for the NCW, Deputy Solicitor General Rajdeep Majumdar contended before the court that the commission is authorised to carry out investigation under the law.

Justice Ghosh directed that the SP or a designated officer would send the available documents related to the investigation which have been called for by the NCW.

He said that in case there is reservation of the investigating authority in sharing any information, the same may be canvassed before the court on a subsequent date.

The Birbhum SP moved the court challenging summons to him by the NCW in relation to the investigation into TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's alleged offending language in a telephonic conversation with a police officer.

The NCW had directed the personal appearance of the Birbhum SP before the commission on July 14.

An FIR was lodged against Mondal in connection with his alleged use of derogatory language during a telephonic conversation with the officer in charge of Bolpur police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

The NCW had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with an action taken report filed by the SP in connection with the alleged incident.

