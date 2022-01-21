Calcutta HC bans use of loudspeaker near Suvendu Adhikari’s house after 8 pm

Kolkata: The Calcutta high court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to ensure that no loudspeaker is used near the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and leader of the Opposition in state assembly Suvendu Adhikari after 8 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The respondents shall bear in mind that the petitioner is the leader of opposition in the state and is entitled to the same privileges as that of a cabinet minister,” Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said in his order, a copy of which was seen by HT.

“In so far as the loudspeakers and noise pollution complained of by the petitioner, it is ordered that there shall be no loudspeakers in and around the residence of the petitioner after 8 pm,” the order said.

The court also directed that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed for the security of Adhikari and the state police will decide how CCTVs would be installed in and around his ancestral home at Contai town in East Midnapore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The placing of CCTV cameras is essentially and exclusively a matter within the purview of the authorities responsible for the security of the petitioner. The invasion of privacy by reason of the placement of the security cameras must be addressed by the CRPF. The placement of the CCTV cameras and petitioner’s privacy shall be addressed, in a joint meeting between CRPF and the state police,” said the order.

Adhikari, who enjoys ‘Z’ category security cover, had filed a petition last week, saying security cameras installed by the state police point at his residence and violate his privacy. He also claimed that loudspeakers being used till 2 am and political rallies being held near his home were disrupting peace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As for the political rallies, meetings and functions, being held in the vicinity of the petitioner’s residence, the state shall come up with appropriate instructions and/or suggestions,” the order added.

The case will be heard again on February 8.